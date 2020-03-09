WWE WrestleMania 36: 5 possible Intercontinental Championship matches that could happen at the event

SAMI ZAYN IS THE CHAMPION!

After four hard years on the WWE main roster, Sami Zayn has finally won a Championship!

Well, it wasn't the most thrilling of circumstances, but he is still the new Intercontinental Champion after pinning Braun Strowman in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match at Elimination Chamber. This must be vindication for the former NXT Champion, whose momentum was stunted by Strowman back in 2017.

But now, let us look forward. Sami Zayn could be walking into WrestleMania as the Intercontinental Champion and the possibilities are endless.

There is no guessing how Zayn's title reign will play out and how Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro will factor into it after they helped him defeat the Monster Among Men to win IC gold. Maybe his days as a manager are finished and we get the return of the 'Underdog from the Underground'.

Here are five Intercontinental Championship matches that Sami Zayn could have, at WrestleMania 36.

#5 Sami Zayn vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Cesaro

These three could put on a masterpiece.

The trio of Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro seems like a wrestling fan's dream, with three amazing in-ring workers joining forces. Fans were finally vindicated, as they beat Braun Strowman at Elimination Chamber.

But, this trio could explode after potential disagreements over who should be the Intercontinental Champion, as the "manager" of the group won the title. Zayn vs Cesaro vs Nakamura is such a dream match and would be perfect for helping the IC Title return to its glory days as the workhorse belt.

If Sami Zayn is to transition back into the excellent wrestler he once was, this would be the perfect way to do it. Facing both of his clients in a triple threat for his title would surely light a fire under the former El Generico.

