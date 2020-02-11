WWE WrestleMania 36: 5 Signs that Charlotte Flair will take on Rhea Ripley for the NXT Championship

WWE seems to be building towards this big match

The 2020 Royal Rumble was a great event that saw Drew McIntyre win the men’s Royal Rumble match while Charlotte Flair won the women’s Royal Rumble match.

While this will be McIntyre’s first shot at a major Championship in the company, The Queen is entitled to pick her opponent for her umpteenth top Championship shot.

Just like every other Royal Rumble winner, Flair is spoilt for choice as we have three incredible Women’s Champions in WWE in the form of Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley.

However, we’ve seen the tides change in recent weeks as Ripley has been at the forefront of pushing Flair to cash in her WrestleMania title shot opportunity against her.

With that in mind, we will look at the 5 signs that seem to suggest Charlotte Flair will accept Rhea Ripley’s challenge for a WrestleMania match for the NXT Championship.

#5 Rise of NXT

Team NXT defeated Team RAW and Team SmackDown with Ripley as their captain

NXT has been on the rise since the past year. With the brand signing a television deal, we’ve seen more and more NXT Superstars come at par with the rest of the WWE roster.

This has allowed the lines between NXT and the main roster to blur, and WWE’s finest athlete Finn Balor has even made the jump back to the Black and Gold brand.

Over the past several months, we’ve seen Superstars such as Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Kevin Owens hop on over to NXT, which has opened up a new range of possibilities of the brand and for the company as a whole.

With so much going on in NXT, and major Superstars taking interest in going back to the brand to compete at the highest level once again, Rhea Ripley’s challenge to Charlotte Flair could be a real sign of us watching The Queen jump back to the Black and Gold brand to go after the only active singles title she hasn’t won multiple times.

Flair could play a major role in building NXT to stand at par with RAW and SmackDown for years to come.

