WWE WrestleMania 36: 5 things the Firefly Fun House Match may include

How can John Cena prepare for Bray Wyatt's sadistic mind?

Two never heard of matches have been announced for WrestleMania

We are en-route our first-ever Firefly Fun House Match

What a week it has been for WWE. The promotion has pulled off two great shows this week midst of these tough times. One can only imagine how hard it must be for the Superstars in front of empty chairs. But they make it look so easy.

This week, WWE has given us two matches to dwell over. On Raw, AJ Styles challenged his WrestleMania opponent, The Undertaker to a Boneyard Match. As if that wasn't enough to get the world talking, on SmackDown, Bray Wyatt challenged John Cena to a Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania.

I know what you all may be thinking. What is a Boneyard Match? What is a Firefly Fun House Match? While there is no official word on these matches, we at Sportskeeda have got you covered. I repeat, these are assumptions and we have no proof that these ideas may materialize.

#5 The Fun House puppets

The Fiend is sure to bring his toys along

We have grown accustomed to Rambling Rabbit, Huskus the pig, Abby the witch and Mercy the buzzard who are constants in every Firefly Fun House episode. They have been with Bray Wyatt since day one of his reincarnation.

Since these four characters have played a huge role in shaping the Firefly Fun House episodes on RAW and SmackDown, it is hard to imagine them not playing a role in this match. They may be used to distract John Cena or get into the mind of the Cenation Leader.

We may even see some or all of these characters come to life. Maybe an NXT call-up or a Superstar from John Cena's past may play a cameo as these characters. When Wyatt is involved, there's no saying where his imagination may lead him.

