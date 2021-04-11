WWE WrestleMania 37: 5 biggest questions from Night 1 - Superstar to get his WrestleMania moment; Wrong champions crowned?

The first night of WrestleMania 37 kicked off in style as Vince McMahon came out to welcome back the WWE Universe. Titus O’Neil and Hulk Hogan eventually took over the proceedings.

Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre in a great first match to set the bar for the night. Will a former Universal Champion return to face Lashley at a later date?

Tamina and Natalya became the number one contenders for the WWE Women’s Championship. Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage match at WrestleMania. Can WWE get over the Braun vs Brain storyline and give The Monster Among Men another push?

Cesaro picked up a big victory, while Omos tasted success in his first match in front of a live crowd. What does the future hold for the two men?

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair put the final touches on an incredible night with a stellar performance. Let’s take a look at the five biggest questions from night one of WrestleMania 37.

#5 Did Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre deliver the ultimate powerhouse match at WWE WrestleMania 37?

The first match of WrestleMania 37 saw Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley battle it out for the WWE Championship. McIntyre had made it clear that he wanted to be the first superstar out in the ring when the fans returned, and he was able to do just that with Lashley.

The two men put on a great match for the WWE Championship and pulled off some big moves. While they could have gone over the top with the power moves, both men ensured that the match did not get out of hand.

Advertisement

Along with the power moves, McIntyre used some submission maneuvers to keep the action ticking. Lashley also strategized a lot more in the match and did well throughout to show why he’s the WWE Champion.

Did the two men deliver the perfect powerhouse match at WrestleMania 37? Was it best to have Lashley go up against McIntyre instead of dreaming about a Brock Lesnar return?

I love Drew McIntyre but we rocking with Bobby Lashley. It’s Lashley SZN #WrestleMania — The Real Ong (@WWEREALONE) April 11, 2021

Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre



The match was better than I expected



〰️👍 #wrestlemania — УVФИИΞ (@Sweetcheeks_Yvi) April 11, 2021

McIntyre already had his WrestleMania moment last year even though there was no live audience present for the event. Lashley managed to have his big moment in front of a live crowd.

Both men have had to wait over a decade to get their big matches. The wait gave them time to perfect their skills and learn how to deliver. This was arguably the perfect opening match to welcome the live audience back.

1 / 5 NEXT