5 Reasons why Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair is main eventing WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One

There were a lot of questions about which match would be the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 37.

While it's known that the Universal Championship Triple Threat Match will headline Night Two, it was unclear which one would close the show on April 10th.

WWE has now confirmed the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair will serve as the main event for Night One of this year's WrestleMania.

The other contender for the spot, the WWE Championship match, will now serve as the opener for the show on April 10th.

#WrestleMania Night 1️⃣ is tomorrow night ... and @DMcIntyreWWE will challenge @fightbobby for the #WWEChampionship to open the show!



It all starts tomorrow at 8E/5P streaming LIVE exclusively on @PeacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/b5lODJ0GlK — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021

It was a bold decision by WWE and the fans have raised a lot of questions as why the company took this route.

We will try to provide five reasons as to why WWE went ahead by putting the SmackDown Championship match in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 37.

#5 WWE wanted the most explosive match to kick off WrestleMania 37

The show opener

Last year at WrestleMania 36, both the Universal and WWE Title matches lasted for a combined time period of six minutes and 45 seconds. While the PPV itself was praised, the two World Title matches was a bit too short.

When looking at each match, it's not hard to see why WWE made the decision to make them short. Goldberg vs Braun Strowman was never going to be a long-drawn-out match, while the clash between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar was likely better off being a short and explosive one.

While fans may logically have wanted to see both McIntyre and Lashley main event WrestleMania this year, the company may have wanted the most explosive match on the card to start Night 1.

If you aren’t main eventing, open the show.



Can’t wait to hear the @WWEUniverse live cheering and in person.........and then hear absolute silence when I take down your “warrior”.



24 hours...⌚️#AlmightyEra #WrestleMania https://t.co/Hpi843cBKR — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 10, 2021

While WrestleMania 36 with a coronation for Drew McIntyre, this year, we could see it happen once again at the beginning of the show.

Bobby Lashley didn't seem to have an issue with opening the show, and he will get to be the first of two men to see the live crowd on the main card.

It was over four years ago at No Mercy when WWE decided to use the World Championship Triple Threat Match (between AJ Styles, John Cena, and Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley) to open the PPV rather than close it.

That was due to the National Election Debate, and while this is different, it isn't a bad choice to open the show at WrestleMania.

