6 Matches that should have happened at WrestleMania 37 but didn't

WrestleMania 37 will be the first time in 13 months that WWE will have a crowd present. Although it will be limited to a reported 45,000 fans per night, that's still a big upgrade for the atmosphere of the show.

Several matches are WrestleMania-worthy, but as with every year, there are more than a few missed opportunities. Here are five matches that should have happened at WrestleMania 37 but didn't:

#6. Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar - Once in a lifetime opportunity for WrestleMania no more?

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar

When Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship from The Miz right at the start of March, many hoped that a dream encounter against Brock Lesnar would be on the cards. With The Miz already occupied by Bad Bunny and Damian Priest, it was clear that he wasn't going to be in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania.

With less time to WrestleMania, it was evident that Lashley was going to be the defending WWE Champion at the event. There was no news about Lesnar's return to WWE, and he has been sitting quietly without a WWE contract for more than half a year now.

WWE decided not to bring back Lesnar in the pandemic era, and as a result, The Beast Incarnate will be missing WrestleMania for the first time since his return in 2012.

It's a shame because this was perhaps the only chance that WWE had at booking Lashley vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania. It would have been one of the biggest WrestleMania main events that WWE could have presented.

Bobby Lashley even admitted that he returned to WWE in 2018 to face Brock Lesnar. It seemed like a program for SummerSlam 2018 was in the works, but that wasn't the case. While Drew McIntyre is deserving of getting his WrestleMania moment in front of a crowd, one can't help but ponder at the missed opportunity.

