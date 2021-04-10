WrestleMania 37 Night One: 8 Last-minute predictions - The Man returns, new WWE Champion crowned, long-time partnership implodes

Finally, WrestleMania 37 takes place in a matter of hours, and once again, the show will span the whole weekend with a stacked two-night card.

There are just seven matches officially announced for tonight's show, with several segments also expected to take place which could include surprise returns and debuts.

History is always made at WrestleMania, and even though this year's card has been changed several times, WWE has put together a fantastic show which will give fans the escapism they need this weekend.

Of course, for the first time in more than a year, the WWE Universe will be back in full voice for tonight's show. So expect the company to pull out all of the stops to ensure that this year's WrestleMania makes a significant entry in the history books.

Ahead of night one, here are some of the biggest predictions for the show.

#8. Bad Bunny shocks the WWE Universe and The Miz at WrestleMania

Bad Bunny has reportedly been training for his debut at WrestleMania for a few months and will step into the ring for the first time in a tag team match alongside Damian Priest.

The rapper has had some issues with John Morrison and The Miz since his first appearance at the Royal Rumble, and tonight, all four men will settle their business inside the ring.

Advertisement

Bad Bunny has pushed this year's WrestleMania further forward than the company could have hoped for, and it's clear that he wants to make an impression tonight. The Miz has done the job at WrestleMania before, so Bad Bunny and Damian Priest will likely win tonight. Additionally, the Puerto Rican rapper could even be the one to secure the pin.

#7. Tamina and Natalya move on to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championships on night two of WrestleMania

This week on SmackDown, Tamina made her way to the ring with a newly focused attitude that almost secured her a victory over Nia Jax. The former 24/7 Champion only came up short when Shayna Baszler interfered and caused the disqualification, but it was clear that Tamina could have won the match fairly.

Tonight's show will see Tamina and Natalya take on The Riott Squad, Lana and Naomi, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, as well as the recently added team of Carmella and Billie Kay.

The winning team will challenge the Women's Tag Team Champions on night two of WrestleMania, and at present, it seems like Natalya and Tamina could end up being those contenders.

1 / 5 NEXT