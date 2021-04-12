WWE WrestleMania 37 night-two: 5 botches you probably missed 

After the events of Saturday night, WrestleMania night two definitely ran much smoother and wasn't affected by the weather in Tampa, Florida. Mandy Rose was the star who came off the worst as part of night one when she slipped down the ramp on the way to the ring.

There were other casualties of the weather conditions throughout the night, but it appeared that the former Tough Enough star was the one who gained most of the attention on social media following WrestleMania night one.

Whilst the entire WWE roster was able to avoid the same fate last night, there were still several incidents where stars fell victim to some shocking botches at the biggest event of the year.

Here are just five of the biggest botches that were spotted on night two of WrestleMania 37.

#5. Natalya misses the tag to her own partner at WrestleMania

For me this worse than Mandy Rose's slip yesterday.



How did they miss the tag? 😂😂😢😢 #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/CKyne8vGiZ — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) April 12, 2021

Natalya and Tamina were part of the Women's Tag Team Turmoil match on night one of WrestleMania and the two veterans were the ones who were able to steady the match after several earlier issues.

Their win on Saturday night meant they were able to move on to a Women's Tag Team Championship match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler as part of last night's show.

The WrestleMania match didn't go as well as Natalya and Tamina would have hoped since Jax and Baszler were able to retain their Championships, but there were also several botches throughout the match.

One of the most noticeable botches came when Natalya looked to tag in Tamina. The former Women's Champion dove with her arm out in the hopes of making contact with her partner, but didn't. This meant that Nattie fell to the ground and was then forced to get back up and try to tag Tamina again before the referee would call the tag legal.

Things went from bad to worse for Natalya, since she was the one who was locked into the Kirofuda Clutch later in the match, and instead of tapping, The Submission Magician put the former Women's Champion to sleep. By this point, Tamina had already been neutralized and Natalya had locked Nia Jax in the Sharpshooter, believing that she was the legal person in the match.

