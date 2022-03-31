6 things that must happen at WWE WrestleMania 38 – Night One

The two-night WWE WrestleMania 38 will kick off on Saturday with some massive matches in store. The creative team has done well to evenly split the matches between the two nights to give fans something credible to look forward to on each day.

New Day's Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston will face Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a tag team match at the show. Big E's injury forced WWE to turn the six-man tag team match into a regular two-on-two match.

Night One of the Show of Shows will feature The Usos defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura. The two teams have done well to push their rivalry in a considerably short time.

Ronda Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on April 2nd. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair on Saturday night.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin will also return to WrestleMania to feature on The Kevin Owens' Show. It will be interesting to see how Stone Cold responds to Owens after enduring his insults for weeks.

There are many top matches and segments to look forward to on Night One of the premium live event. Take a look at the five things that must happen at WrestleMania 38.

#6. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs must defeat The Usos for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Nakamura & Boogs will have a significant opportunity on Saturday night

The Usos have held the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships for over 250 days. It is the longest reign in the title's history. However, their time as champions has been overshadowed by their cousin's phenomenal Universal Championship run.

Many teams have tried to dethrone The Usos but failed. At WrestleMania 38, the brothers will defend their titles against Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Boogs & Nakamura have proven to be a successful pair on the SmackDown brand. The two men have been highly entertaining together and have worked well to get them into contention for the titles.

The creative team seems to have a lot of faith in Boogs and his abilities. Therefore, WWE must allow Boogs & Nakamura to pick up the win and change the landscape of the tag team division.

A title change will breathe life into the tag team division that could benefit from crowning new champions. The victory will also give Boogs a huge push who can then utilize the experience of Nakamura to get ahead in the company.

#5. Cody Rhodes must be revealed as Seth Rollins' opponent at WWE WrestleMania 38

Cody Rhodes could make his WWE return at WrestleMania 38

Vince McMahon awarded Seth Rollins a match at WrestleMania 38 after realizing that the event wouldn't be stupendous enough without The Visionary. Rollins is now prepared to perform on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, no one knows who his opponent may be.

Over the past few days, fans have speculated who could face the former WWE Champion at WrestleMania. Rollins himself has teased a few superstars through his Twitter account, including Mustafa Ali, Veer, and John Cena.

However, WWE must allow Cody Rhodes to come out at the event and challenge Rollins to a match. Reports suggest that Rhodes has already signed with the company and could make his debut soon.

Allowing The American Nightmare to come back at WrestleMania and compete against Rollins would be a smart move. It would launch him to the top right away and give the fans something incredible to enjoy at the event.

#4. Bianca Belair must win the RAW Women's Championship

Becky Lynch will put her RAW Women's Championship on the line at WrestleMania 38 against Bianca Belair. The two superstars have done well to build a compelling rivalry over the past several weeks.

Lynch has been the perfect heel who has given the RAW Women's division a major push. Meanwhile, The EST has done well to play the babyface character in the rivalry. She has emerged as a top threat to the champion.

Big Time Becks has held the title for over five months, and it's time there is a change on RAW. WWE must allow Belair to put on a spectacular show and pick up another major victory at The Show of Shows.

The EST is among the best wrestlers in the business, and another notable win at the premium live event will cement her as one of the top superstars in WWE.

#3. Ronda Rousey must make Charlotte Flair tap out

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble and won the 30-woman over-the-top-rope elimination match. Instead of going for Becky Lynch, Rousey chose Charlotte Flair as her opponent for WrestleMania 38.

The SmackDown Women's Championship match will see two of the hardest-hitting women in the business go head-to-head. The writers have put in a lot of effort to build the match, but it is still lagging behind many other top matches.

The build-up to the match has seen both women try their best to make the other tap out. By the looks of things, one of the two women will be forced to tap out at WrestleMania.

Keeping that in mind, WWE must allow The Baddest Woman on the Planet to make Flair tap out to the Ankle Lock at The Show of Shows. Flair has had a good run with the SmackDown Women's Championship, and it's time for Rousey to take over.

The Queen can take the backseat after the loss, and WWE could push Rousey to be one of the top champions after the men's titles are unified.

#2. Bayley must return to challenge one of the women's champions

Bayley must make her return at WrestleMania 38

Bayley hasn't entered the WWE ring since June 2021. The Role Model suffered an injury that has kept her away from in-ring competition for nearly nine months.

The two big women's championship matches are set for Night One of WrestleMania 38. Fans can expect at least one of the two titles to change hands on Saturday night.

With that in mind, WWE must line up Bayley to make her return at The Show of Shows to get in one of the champions' faces after the match. The Role Model could come out simply to confront the champion or take them down to clarify her intentions.

A heel Bayley would be perfect for the possible storyline The former champion was doing incredibly well with her character prior to the injury. She could take down Bianca Belair or Ronda Rousey to instantly begin a new rivalry.

Instead of waiting until an episode of RAW or SmackDown after WrestleMania, the company must allow the top superstar to return at the premium live event. Her return will undoubtedly draw a great response from the crowd.

#1. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin must teach Kevin Owens a lesson at WrestleMania 38

How will the Hall of Famer respond to Kevin Owens?

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will return to The Grandest Stage of Them All on Saturday night. He will be a guest on The Kevin Owens Show this weekend.

Fans can expect a few Stunners to be thrown around during the segment before Stone Cold sends the fans home happy. However, the creative team must book something bigger between the two superstars.

Austin must challenge Owens to a street fight-style match at the show. The two men must compete in a short contest before Austin picks up the win and guzzles down a few beers to end the show.

It would be the perfect way to bring Austin back for one last match and give the fans something massive to talk about. It will also increase the hype for the second night of the show.

