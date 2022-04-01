WWE WrestleMania 38 - Ranking the buildup to every match on Night 2

The WrestleMania 38 two-night event has a litany of bouts that have garnered the attention of the fanbase. However, Night 2 may have the best offerings for the WWE Universe to enjoy. From top-to-bottom, it may be the best card that the company has produced for one of their two-night events so far.

The card will be headlined by a contest being billed as "The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time". The celebrity involvement will feature as well with Johnny Knoxville on the line as well as Pat McAfee moving from the commentary table to the squared circle.

With two championships up for grabs and a number of well-built rivalries, it is safe to say that WWE has done an exceptional job of putting together a much better Night 2 lineup than Night 1. In this article, let's rank every match for WrestleMania 38 Night 2.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos - WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2

Omos has been on an undefeated streak in singles competition since his arrival in WWE. The giant has used his size and strength to physically impose himself on everyone that has been across the ring from him. With it being one year since his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37, he laid out a challenge to anyone who wanted to face him at the Show of Shows.

It wasn't until this past Monday that a superstar accepted the challenge. It was none other than former two-time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. After suffering a shoulder injury, it seemed like the All-Mighty would miss the Showcase of the Immortals, but fans were excited to see him return. The short nature of this leadup is the reason it has to rank lowest for WrestleMania 38 Night 2.

Queen Zelina & Carmella vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles - WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2

For every WrestleMania, it seems like WWE has a boat load of male and female competitors that they have no plans for. The men used to put them in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match, but they are now relegated to the Andre The Giant Battle Royal that doesn't even get a spot on the Mania card anymore.

The women are now placed in the Women's Tag Team Championship picture. This year, Queen Zelina and Carmella will defend the titles against three sets of duos. Sasha Banks and Naomi have reunited Team Bad to create The Boss N Glow Connection, while Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan have formed Liv For Brutality.

Finally, Shayna Baszler and Natalya have pretty much been thrown together and into this bout to give us a Fatal Four Way Match. The ladies will overcome the haphazard way this contest was made to deliver a quality encounter if given time on WrestleMania 38 Night 2.

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory - WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2

Pat McAfee has been an absolute gem as a SmackDown color commentator since coming on board. He is often one of the highlights of Friday nights. It didn't shock anyone when WWE Chairman Vince McMahon invited him to make his main roster debut at the Show of Shows. McAfee delivered two entertaining contests in NXT and will definitely bring it on the big stage.

On the opposite side will be Austin Theory. Mr. McMahon's protege will be looking to impress his boss and mentor. He has antagonized McAfee for the past few weeks with McAfee being unable to get his hands on Theory. There just hasn't been any focus put on building up this bout past a few solid promos from McAfee.

RK-Bro vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy in a Triple Threat Match for the RAW Tag Team Championships - WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2

RK-Bro regained the RAW Tag Team Championships on the March 7th episode of Monday Night RAW in a three-way bout. Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy ended Riddle and Randy Orton's first reign with the title. They receive their rematch at WrestleMania 38 Night 2, but another team has been added to make this a three-way.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits defeated RK-Bro the week before they regained the gold, so they earned their opportunity here. Over the past few weeks, the Profits have shown more of an edge and attacked RK-Bro at various times. This should be a dark horse showstealer based on the quality of the last three-way title match and the talented set of performers here.

Edge vs. AJ Styles - WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2

Edge returned to WWE and challenged anyone in the locker room to step up to face him at WrestleMania. AJ Styles accepted the challenge, which pleased the Rated-R Superstar. However, Edge wanted the pitbull Styles that won the WWE Championship and not the one who has played second fiddle to Omos the past year. To achieve that, he brutally attacked Styles with two Con-Chair-Tos.

Edge has taken things to the next level by introducing a new character. He sits on the "Mountain of Omnipotence" and doesn't feel like anyone has the right to judge him. The WWE Hall of Famer changed his look and music to reflect the change. This has led to Styles responding with aggression and wanting to get his hands on Edge. This has the makings to be a WrestleMania classic in every way.

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes Match - WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2

It is insane to think that the matchup featuring Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has been one of the best buildups of any match on the biggest show of the year, but here we are. Knoxville came to WWE ahead of Royal Rumble 2022 to enter the 30-man match. It was Sami Zayn who protested against his entry and was eventually the man to eliminate the TV star.

Johnny Knoxville would get a measure of revenge for this by costing Zayn the Intercontinental Championship. He then took a step further and released Zayn's phone number from a helicopter in Los Angeles, so fans started calling him over 10,000 times. This caused Zayn to challenge Knoxville to an Anything Goes Match. Their work on TV and social media has been exceptional.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All Title Unification Match for the WWE and Universal Championships - WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2

Seven years ago, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar did battle in the main event of WrestleMania 31. Neither man walked out with the gold thanks to Seth Rollins cashing in his Money In The Bank contract in the Heist of the Century to win the WWE Championship.

Three years later, in 2018, Lesnar and Reigns once again faced each other in the main event of WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. Just when it looked like Roman would finally vanquish Brock, the Beast Incarnate instead brutalized the Big Dog and busted him open. A bloody Roman couldn't withstand the punishment and took six F-5s to lose once again.

Now, their third meeting in the main event has added plenty of layers. Brock returned at SummerSlam 2021 to confront the Tribal Chief, who had been dominant as Universal Champion and was managed by Lesnar's long-time advocate Paul Heyman. Heyman would finally choose between the two men at Royal Rumble when he handed Reigns the WWE Title to blast Brock.

Lesnar lost his title, but returned later in the night to win the Men's Rumble. He then followed this up by winning the Elimination Chamber Match to regain the WWE Championship. With their long history, status as the two top stars of the promotion and both main titles up for grabs, this is without a doubt the best buildup of any match at WrestleMania 38 Night 2.

