WWE WrestleMania 39: Date and time in India, where to watch, and more

The biggest wrestling show in history, WWE WrestleMania 39 is set to be a spectacle for the ages. Every championship will be up for contest while the company looks to end long-term rivalries in grudge matches. Over 40 superstars will feature at the Showcase of the Immortals.

13 matches are scheduled for the April extravaganza. Nonetheless, WWE could incorporate some last-minute additions to the card. LA Knight and Bobby Lashley are yearning for a fight at The Grandest Stage of Them All and Triple H could play genie to their wishes.

WWE WrestleMania 39: Timings and where to watch

The action-packed wrestling event will hit the screens in India at 5:30 AM IST. WrestleMania Night One will occur on Sunday (April 2) while Night Two will be on the following day with the same timings. Tune in to Sony Sports channels to catch the live action:-

Sony Ten 1/Sony Ten 1 HD - English

Sony Ten 3/Sony Ten 3 HD - Hindi

Sony Ten 4/Sony Ten 4 HD - Tamil and Telugu

To gain access to the WWE Network, wrestling fans in India need to download and subscribe to the Sony Liv App. The main events of WrestleMania 39 on both days will likely begin at 9:30 AM.

Tickets for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

For tickets and priority passes, wrestling fans can use the official website of WWE. Ticket prices range from $40 to over $4000 according to Ticketmaster.

WrestleTix reported over 1000 tickets to be available for Night One while just over 400 tickets were left for Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 39. Each event at the SoFi Stadium is expected to be in front of a crowd capacity of over 70,000.

Match Card for WWE WrestleMania 39: Night One & Night Two proceedings

A few weeks ago, WWE announced two WrestleMania Showcase Fatal-Four Way Tag Team Matches for the men’s and women’s divisions. Superstars from both SmackDown and RAW will be put to the test.

Below is the full match card for WWE WrestleMania 39:-

Night One

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) - Six-woman Tag Team Match Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena - United States Championship Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (with MVP) Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka - WWE RAW Women's Championship

Night Two

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Night TBA

Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre - Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Championship Edge vs. Finn Bálor - Hell in a Cell Match Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green - Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar w/Valhalla) - Men's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

