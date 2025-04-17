WWE WrestleMania 41: 3 Biggest upsets we could see this year

WrestleMania 41 is right around the corner and the WWE Universe is highly invested in the current storylines. The two-night spectacle is sure to be filled with fireworks and will be a must-see show. 'Manias are often considered the Super Bowl of professional wrestling, which concludes the storylines of every year and kicks off some new and exciting possibilities, much like a season finale.

The card this year is no different as it looks extremely stacked with some of the biggest names announced. Fans can expect major shake-ups heading into the weekly shows post-WrestleMania, which would have major implications for the promotion’s future timeline.

The WWE Universe has raised expectations with every bout. However, the Stamford-based promotion does not always do what fans want. In this article, we will predict three big upsets we could see at WrestleMania 41:

#3. IYO SKY retains her title

Rhea Ripley will face the reigning champion IYO SKY and 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 for the Women’s World Championship. Fans are highly anticipating the title bout as all three stars are equally well-rounded, with their distinctive styles, which makes this bout exciting and unpredictable.

However, fans could see a major upset in the bout, where IYO might take advantage of the hostility between Belair and Ripley and execute a perfect plan to hold on to her gold. It could be as simple as keeping herself safe from engaging much and letting Bianca and Rhea blast each other and wait for an opportune moment to capitalize. She could then pin whoever has suffered more damage, while eliminating the other from the ring and retain her championship.

Seeing as how most fans see IYO SKY as an underdog going against powerhouses like Mami and The EST of WWE, her retaining the title would be a major upset for fans, as no one would see it coming. However, The Empress of the Sky taking the win would intensify the feud between Belair and Ripley and could ultimately lead to Bianca’s turning heel.

#2. Seth Rollins losing again at WrestleMania

WrestleMania Saturday will close with the spectacular Triple Threat match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. Three of the biggest superstars today competing against each other has made it extremely difficult to pick a clear winner.

Rollins is an odd favorite, with many predicting that Paul Heyman might double-cross both Reigns and Punk, helping The Visionary capture the win. However, fans might see a big upset coming their way, with Seth Rollins losing yet again, making it his 7th 'Mania loss.

After a long time, Seth Rollins received the type of response from the WWE Universe where fans are seemingly picking him over megastars like Punk and Reigns. However, a loss would completely tarnish his momentum.

#1. John Cena could lose at WrestleMania 41

John Cena shocked the world when he turned heel at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, joining forces with The Rock by attacking Cody Rhodes. The Franchise Player made mainstream headlines when he turned a bad guy for the first time in almost two decades in his decorated WWE career.

With his new heel persona, many feel John Cena will become the new record-breaking 17-time WWE world champion, beating Cody Rhodes. However, fans might see a massive upset if Cody Rhodes beats Cena and retains his title. Experts and pundits are exploring another side of the bout, where Rhodes would beat Cena and start a feud against Randy Orton subsequently.

While this bout may be billed as a simple one-on-one encounter, it surely will have more drama than perhaps any other match over the two nights, thus making it a 'can't miss' affair.

It remains to be seen how the WWE creative team decides to go this weekend so that the fans tune in immediately following The Showcase of The Immortals and continue week after week.

