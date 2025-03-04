This year's WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19 and 20. The premium live event will emanate live from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The company has kicked off its build towards its biggest show of the year and has already announced four championship matches so far, with more to be added in the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see which matches the headlines Night One and Night Two of The Show of Shows this year in Las Vegas. In this piece, we predict the bouts that could happen on the opening night of WrestleMania 41:

#5. Announced matches

As mentioned earlier, WWE has announced four title matches for WrestleMania 41 so far. Out of these, two could happen on Night One.

On the opening night, the company could have IYO SKY and Tiffany Stratton defend their Women's World Title and WWE Women's Championship. For fans unaware, The Genius of The Sky defeated Rhea Ripley last night on RAW to win the World Title.

Predictions: IYO SKY winning the Women's World Title only to lose it in a month seems unlikely. Fans should expect her to retain against Bianca Belair this April.

The other bout could see Charlotte Flair put over Tiffany Stratton. The Buff Barbie could prevail over the veteran to retain her title. A big win against The Queen would certainly establish Stratton as a legitimate superstar.

#4. Bron Breakker could defend his Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor

In the last few weeks, Bron Breakker has been involved in multiple segments and matches against The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. Last night's show saw Finn Balor set a trap for the champion. However, Breakker thwarted The Prince's plans of an ambush before laying waste to the heel stable.

Given how things unfolded, we are seemingly headed towards a potential clash between Balor and Breakker at WrestleMania 41. This could be another match that could happen on Night One of the show.

Prediction: The creative team has been teasing Finn Balor's ouster from The Judgment Day for the last few months as tensions have been brewing between The Prince and Dominik Mysterio.

The company may finally pull the plug on the same at WrestleMania 41, with "Dirty" Dom costing Balor a potential win at The Show of Shows.

#3. Logan Paul could face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41

Logan Paul had a decent outing at Elimination Chamber. However, he failed to prevail over the rest of the competition.

Following that, WWE has started building towards The Maverick's WrestleMania feud against AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One will call out Logan next week on RAW in Madison Square Garden, where the duo's match could be announced for The Show of Shows.

Prediction: Like Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles could put over Logan Paul at the biggest show of the year. The Phenomenal One can put up a good fight, only for The Maverick to resort to unfair means to win the bout.

#2. Drew McIntyre could take on Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre had a terrible outing at the Elimination Chamber, unlike Logan Paul. The Scottish Warrior was the first one to be eliminated from the Men's Chamber match by Damian Priest.

Given how things unfolded, an irate McIntyre could target The Archer of Infamy on this week's SmackDown. The duo's feud could culminate in a potential match at WrestleMania 41.

Prediction: The last few months have not been great for Drew McIntyre. However, things may finally change for The Scotsman at The Shows with a big win over Damian Priest.

#1. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes could take on The Rock and John Cena

John Cena turned heel to join forces with The Rock at Elimination Chamber. This unexpected partnership between the duo could lead to a blockbuster tag match at WrestleMania 41.

The Rock's recent abuse of his powers may not go down well with Roman Reigns, who could return to help Cody Rhodes even the odds against the two veterans. The Undisputed WWE Champion previously helped Reigns to take out Solo Sikoa's Bloodline, and Roman could return the favor by siding with Cody on the Road to WrestleMania. The Tribal Chief could be The American Nightmare's 'Shield,' protecting him in his war against Cena and The Final Boss.

This potential angle could lead to a massive tag match between the teams on Night One of WrestleMania 41.

Prediction: The Rock could abuse his powers again and resort to unfair means in the match to defeat Rhodes and Reigns.

