WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1: Worst-case scenario for every match

WWE WrestleMania Night One is less than 12 hours away, and excitement is sky-high. With seven matches set for The Show Of Shows' opening night, the 17 featured superstars are gearing up to put on the biggest show of the year. These stars will strive to set the pace for Night Two, kicking off the 41st edition of The Showcase of The Immortals with a bang.

With four title matches and three non-title high-stakes bouts on the card, expectations are great. However, that also means that the potential for disappointment is substantial. Every bout on the opening night comes with the possibility of an outcome that could be considered bad for business, incredibly illogical, or at least wildly unpopular with fans.

Let's explore the worst-case scenario for every match on Night One of WWE WrestleMania 41:

#7. Rey Mysterio failing to make it for his match against El Grande Americano

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio competed in a six-man tag team match on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41. After a hard ringside bump, The Master of 619 was not involved in the rest of the match, leaving Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee to win on their own. The three-time World Champion was then seen being helped to the back in a post-match break, sparking worry among fans.

Given that Kevin Owens has already had to pull out of The Show of Shows, it will be disastrous if the same happens to Mysterio. Not only would it kill the momentum of the LWO and El Grande Americano storyline, but it would also potentially affect fan excitement for both nights of The Showcase of The Immortals. One can only hope the 50-year-old pulls through.

#6 & #5. The New Day and Jacob Fatu failing to capitalize on their momentum at WWE WrestleMania 41

Both championships arguably need to change hands on The Grandest Stage of Them All! [Images via WWE.com]

Jacob Fatu has gained incredible momentum over the past 10 months since debuting in WWE. The Samoan Werewolf has been an instant hit, and fans have been clamoring for him to receive a push due to his soaring popularity. Similarly, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have gained a new lease of life since their epic turn against Big E in December 2024, although their momentum has faltered.

Neither Fatu nor The New Day can afford to lose their respective title matches at WrestleMania 41. The War Raiders would not benefit greatly from retaining, but Woods and Kingston's heel turn would arguably be wasted if it happened. Meanwhile, LA Knight needs to leave the United States Title scene and perhaps ascend to permanent main event status like Jey Uso has.

As such, both the US and World Tag Team Titles must change hands on WrestleMania Saturday.

#4. Jade Cargill must not lose her grudge match to Naomi at WWE WrestleMania 41

The Storm needs to make a huge statement at The Show of Shows. [Image via WWE.com]

Jade Cargill and Naomi will face off in a WWE WrestleMania 41 grudge match on Night One. This will be the culmination of a six-month storyline that began with a backstage attack on Cargill that sidelined her for over four months. Since The Storm returned, she and The Glow have done an excellent job of getting fans invested in their feud.

While the former TNA Knockouts World Champion can afford to lose the match, the former AEW TBS Champion can't. Cargill is untested as a singles star in the Stamford-based company, and her first big one-on-one match needs to end in a win. Thus, anything other than victory for The Storm would be an unacceptable outcome.

#3. Gunther retaining the World Heavyweight Title against Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania 41 would be a worst-case scenario

Jey Uso's WWE journey has been long and winding thus far. From putting in 14 record-setting years on the tag team scene to being arguably the heart of The Bloodline story and winning his first singles title, The YEET Master has come a long way. He has also come close to being world champion multiple times, falling to Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, and Gunther.

The Ring General has been his biggest and most personal "mountain" thus far, defeating Main Event Jey thrice and brutalizing his twin brother Jimmy. It's now or never for the 39-year-old Samoan superstar to win the big one, and a loss can derail his top-level momentum forever. As such, despite Internet backlash to the younger Uso's current push, under no circumstances must he lose on Saturday.

#2. Charlotte Flair dethroning Tiffany Stratton as WWE Women's Champion could spell disaster for both superstars

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton have had a highly personal WrestleMania feud. [Images via WWE.com]

Charlotte Flair is unarguably the most decorated female superstar in WWE history. The 14-time Women's Champion has built a massive gap between herself and other icons of the division, arguably creating fan fatigue toward seeing her win.

In contrast, Tiffany Stratton has just arrived on the main event scene, having cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax in January. As such, it would not make much sense for The Queen to dethrone The Center of The Universe. It would do very little for the second-generation megastar, and after the tumultuous feud they've had, it would probably derail the young champion's progress for months if not years.

Stratton must prevail in the dream match and continue her rise to superstardom, while Flair must lose and continue in non-title feuds for the time being.

#1. Roman Reigns must not win the main event of WWE WrestleMania Saturday

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk will headline Night One of WrestleMania 41 with Paul Heyman in The Best in The World's corner. The Voice of The Voiceless and the former Shield duo have built up a great deal of animosity, and it's hard to tell who will come out on top. The matter of who should emerge victorious, though, is a bit more clear-cut.

The Visionary has been elevated in fans' eyes by this three-way feud, and a win for him could cement this perception. The Second City Saint, on the other hand, could use a win to propel himself to the world title scene he has long vowed to enter. The Original Tribal Chief, on the other hand, needs no elevation or world championship momentum at the moment, especially with his part-time schedule.

Throw a potential Paul Heyman heel turn into the mix, and there's no compelling reason for Reigns to come out on top.

