WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2: Full match-card predictions with results- Cody Rhodes to lose his title to legend, big name to defeat Shield brothers?

WWE has started gearing up for WrestleMania 41, which will happen as a two-night event on April 19 and 20. The company has announced four title bouts for The Show of Shows so far.

By the look of things, this could be one of the biggest WrestleManias in the history of WWE. In this piece, we will take a look at the full match card predictions for the second night of the event.

(We have already covered the match-card predictions for the opening night of the event. You can check out the same by clicking here.)

#5. Announced matches

While the company could have IYO SKY and Tiffany Stratton defend their titles on the opening night, Night 2 could see Cody Rhodes and Gunther put their titles on the line against John Cena and Jey Uso, respectively.

While "Main Event" Jey won this year's Royal Rumble to challenge The Ring General, John Cena prevailed over the rest of the competitors in the Elimination Chamber to get a shot at The American Nightmare's Undisputed WWE Championship.

Fans should expect both matches to deliver on their expectations.

Predictions: Gunther has had an edge over Jey Uso in recent times. However, The YEET Master could have the last laugh by dethroning The Ring General at The Show of Shows.

John Cena turned heel following his win at the Elimination Chamber and joined forces with The Rock. The Brahma Bull could abuse his powers to help The Cenation Leader win that elusive 17th World Title.

However, Cena could be confronted by a ghost from his past, Brock Lesnar. The Beast, who is currently on a hiatus, could return to lay down the breadcrumbs for a huge match against Cena.

4. Solo Sikoa could take on Jacob Fatu

Tensions have been brewing between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu over the last few weeks. The recent differences between the duo could result in The Street Champion's ouster from the faction.

The creative team could have Jacob Fatu betray Solo Sikoa, kicking him out of the new Bloodline. This potential angle could result in a match between the two.

Prediction: Jacob Fatu could put on a dominant show against Solo Sikoa to emerge victorious in their potential match at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Randy Orton could fight Kevin Owens

Randy Orton returned at the Elimination Chamber to lay waste to Kevin Owens. The Viper was out ever since he was brutalized by KO last year.

Given how things unfolded, the duo seems to be headed towards a possible clash at WrestleMania 41. The creative team may spice things up by making it a no-disqualification match.

Prediction: Sami Zayn was victimized by Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber. The former Honorary Uce could make his presence felt during Kevin Owens' potential clash against Orton to cost the former the win.

#2. Becky Lynch could return to challenge Liv Morgan to a match

Rhea Ripley recently lost her title to IYO SKY. The Eradicator could be added to The Genius of SKY's match against Bianca Belair to make it a Triple Threat, which could happen on the opening night.

Meanwhile, Mami's arch-rival, Liv Morgan, could face Becky Lynch in a big match at WrestleMania 41. The Man has been on a hiatus following her loss to Liv last year. However, she reportedly signed a new contract a while back.

Given Big Time Becks has some unfinished business with Liv, the company could have her return to lay down the breadcrumbs for a feud against Morgan, leading to a match at WrestleMania 41.

Prediction: A potential match between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch is bound to grab a lot of eyeballs. While it could be anybody's game, The Man could bag a win against Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE programming ever since his loss in the men's Royal Rumble. The OTC was eliminated by CM Punk before he was decimated by Seth Rollins.

Punk and Rollins will clash on this week's RAW. The bout could turn into chaos as potential interference from Roman Reigns in the match seems likely. The OTC could return to lay waste to both the stars, leading to a Triple Threat Match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Prediction: A potential clash between Punk, Rollins, and Reigns could steal the show at WrestleMania 41. The trio could put everything on the line to produce an instant classic.

The match could see CM Punk prevail over the former Shield brothers to win the bout.

