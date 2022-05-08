3 Massive returns that could happen at WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Former WWE Champion returns and makes a big announcement, Top star returns after 10 months

The first post-WrestleMania 38 premium live event, WrestleMania Backlash, is merely hours away. While the card isn't the most interesting one in recent times, there's a lot to look forward to on the show that could set the tone for the coming months.

Several major stars from WWE's current roster are not currently scheduled to be on the show. To make up for that and give fans some pleasant surprises, we might see some big stars making their returns at tonight's event.

Let's take a look at three significant returns that could happen at WrestleMania Backlash 2022. Which of these stars would you like to see come back the most?

#3 Bayley could make her long-awaited return at WrestleMania Backlash

Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has been away from WWE television for nearly ten months now. She suffered an unfortunate injury last July while training at the Performance Center.

For months now, fans have been waiting to see The Role Model come back. First, there was speculation of her being a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble earlier this year. However, that didn't turn out to be true. Then rumors circulated that she'd be returning ahead of WrestleMania 38, but those also didn't come true.

WWE really needs a breath of fresh air in the women's division, and there's no one better to provide that than Bayley. She could return at WrestleMania Backlash tonight and send out a challenge to RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

It should be noted that Bayley was set to challenge then-SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WWE Money in the Bank 2021 before her untimely injury. It would make sense for her to return to claim the title shot she never got.

#2 Alexa Bliss could return in an interesting way

Another major female star missing from WWE's current roster is Alexa Bliss. The former multi-time women's champion is having a great time outside of the squared circle as she recently got married to Ryan Cabrera. However, it's about time for her to return, and the star has even stated that she's just waiting for the call.

Fans were highly critical of her supernatural gimmick, especially after Bray Wyatt's release last year. If she does return at WrestleMania Backlash, it'll be interesting to see if WWE continues with that persona, goes back to her original The Goddess gimmick, or comes up with something entirely new. What if she returns as the latest member of Edge's faction Judgment Day?

#1 Brock Lesnar could return to make a big announcement

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was originally advertised for WrestleMania Backlash before being removed. He is currently not scheduled to appear on the show, but the company could swerve the fans by having him show up - either in person or virtually.

Lesnar could address his loss to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 38 last month before revealing his future plans. He could even tease retirement before announcing his participation in this year's Money in the Bank ladder match. This could be a great way to hype the fans up for the show and would surely help in increasing the ticket sales.

