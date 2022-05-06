WWE WrestleMania Backlash: 5 betrayals that could happen - Shaky alliance comes to an end, Roman Reigns turns on The Usos 

WrestleMania Backlash takes over the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island this weekend. The show is aptly named as it features several rematches from the Show of Shows, as well as a number of feuds that are expected to reach their climax.

Given the nature of many of the current alliances in WWE, there are a number of betrayals that could happen on Sunday night. The following article looks at just five betrayals that could take place at WrestleMania Backlash:

#5. Paul Heyman costs The Bloodline at WrestleMania Backlash

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns have been working closely together for more than a year and are seemingly past their recent issues. The New Yorker was able to prove his loyalty to Reigns despite having a history with Brock Lesnar and he has now helped The Tribal Chief conquer both WWE brands.

Heyman has been known to cause issues in the past and at one point it was believed that he had turned on Roman to help Brock. This obviously wasn't the case. This weekend at Backlash, The Bloodline's Wiseman could be the reason they lose a high-profile six-man tag team match if he's in the wrong place at the wrong time.

#4. MVP betrays Omos at WrestleMania Backlash

MVP recently turned his back on Bobby Lashley in favor of Omos after it became clear that the former WWE Champion no longer needed him. The Colossus was defeated by The All Mighty back at WrestleMania and now wants retribution.

If Bobby Lashley is able to defeat Omos and show MVP that he's a lost cause, then this could lead to the former United States Champion walking away from his new client. The Miami native is a talented manager, but there is only so much he can do for Omos. If he's unable to win at WrestleMania Backlash so that MVP can rub it in Lashley's face, their alliance could become a short one.

#3. Damian Priest costs Edge his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash

Damian Priest's arrival at WrestleMania helped Edge defeat AJ Styles and now the star has been banned from ringside for their match this weekend.

If Priest decides to come to the ring and interfere in the match in any way, The Rated-R Superstar will be disqualified. Judgment Day appears to be building at present and several stars are still expected to join the group. If Priest feels that Edge could be losing the match to Styles on Sunday night, then it's likely that he could interfere in the match and in turn force the loss via disqualification.

It's likely that Edge has a new plan given the rules of the match and another star could debut as part of Judgment Day on Sunday night.

#2. Roman Reigns walks away from The Usos

Roman Reigns will be teaming up with his cousins on Sunday Night as The Bloodline clashes with RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre. A loss for the Bloodline here could force Reigns to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against McIntyre in the near future.

Reigns will do everything in his power to avoid another showdown with The Scottish Warrior. If The Usos are the ones who take the pin and make it so that The Scottish Warrior is the number one contender, then it could lead to some friction.

Reigns has vented his frustrations with his cousins in the past and this could lead to him walking away and leaving them in the ring to end the show.

#1. Randy Orton finally turns his back on Riddle at WrestleMania Backlash

Randy Orton has noted several times that he is having the time of his life at present and is enjoying teaming up with Riddle. The two men are the RAW Tag Team Champions, but this is The Legend Killer, the Apex Predator and it's hard to imagine he's happy that Reigns is now the champion of two WWE brands.

Orton needs to turn on Riddle at some point and the tease for their split could come on Sunday night if The Usos are able to pick up the win by pinning Riddle, then Orton could blame him for the loss and add some cracks to their alliance.

