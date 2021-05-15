WWE WrestleMania Backlash: 6 Last-minute predictions- Alliance implodes, The Shield reunites, former Women's Champion returns

WrestleMania 37 was more than a month ago now. It left the WWE Universe with several questions regarding some of the company's biggest stars heading into WrestleMania Backlash.

Jimmy Uso's return has seemingly put a spanner in the works for Roman Reigns. The Universal Champion has dominated SmackDown ever since his return at last year's SummerSlam.

Reigns looks to overcome the threat of Cesaro this weekend at WrestleMania Backlash. He'll also be looking over his shoulder at his own family issues. Over on RAW, Bobby Lashley will be at a distinct disadvantage when he's thrown into a triple threat match against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman.

Bianca Belair has her first title defense since becoming SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley takes on both Asuka and Charlotte in a triple threat for the RAW Women's Championship.

The only other matches on the card will see Damian Priest step up to The Miz whilst The Dirty Dawgs put their SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

There are several different outcomes for the scheduled matches at WrestleMania Backlash, but here are some of the biggest predictions.

#6. Bianca Belair retains the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley

Bianca Belair made history when she main evented WrestleMania alongside Sasha Banks last month and became the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Belair has since made it clear that she wants to hold on to that Championship. Bayley, meanwhile, has stepped out of the shadows to look to reclaim her title. Sasha Banks hasn't been seen in a number of weeks. The former Women's Champion has been given a rest while Bayley and Belair dominate the title picture.

Banks has issues with both women here and could make her return at WrestleMania Backlash to set up a triple threat match at Money in the Bank next month.

#5. Charlotte Flair becomes RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania Backlash

Charlotte Flair is already the most decorated female wrestler in WWE history and her career is far from over. Charlotte's new alliance with Sonya Deville has allowed the former Champion to step back into the Women's Championship picture this weekend at WrestleMania Backlash.

Rhea Ripley puts her Women's Championship on the line against Asuka and Charlotte, two women that The Queen has already defeated on the grandest stage of them all.

This weekend could see Charlotte take advantage and pin Asuka instead of Ripley to win back the RAW Women's Championship.

