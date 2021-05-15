WWE WrestleMania Backlash: 5 Potential finishes for Roman Reigns vs Cesaro

Cesaro challenges Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship tomorrow night at WrestleMania Backlash.

It's been more than a month since WrestleMania, where Cesaro was able to overcome Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns defeated both Edge and Daniel Bryan. Given the caliber of their victories at The Biggest Show of the Year last month, it comes as no surprise that these two men will be competing in the main event at WrestleMania Backlash.

Roman Reigns is already one of the company's most decorated champions just nine years into his main roster career. Cesaro hasn't fared as well as the former Shield member and is now looking to pick up his first World Championship.

As ever, there are many combustible elements heading into this match at WrestleMania Backlash. The likes of Paul Heyman, the Usos and even Edge could play a decisive part in the future of the Universal Championship.

The following list looks at just five potential finishes for Roman Reigns vs Cesaro for the Universal Championship tomorrow night at WrestleMania Backlash.

#5. Cesaro wins his first WWE World Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

Cesaro has all of the momentum heading into his Universal Championship match tomorrow night. He has shown Roman Reigns that he has the ability to overcome the numbers game as well, The Swiss Superman could be a dark horse this weekend.

Cesaro has been a favorite of the WWE Universe for many years. Reports suggested that the company remained reluctant to push him because his promo ability wasn't on par with his ability in the ring.

After a decisive win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, Cesaro has been on a fantastic run. He was even backed by former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, before Roman Reigns forced him off SmackDown a few weeks ago.

It's likely that WWE will want to leave the title on Reigns for a little longer, since the star is currently heading towards 300 days as Champion. However, Cesaro could take advantage of the current issues in Reigns' group heading into WrestleMania Backlash.

Cesaro has been able to turn Reigns' recent issues into his own favor. It allowed him to send a message to Reigns on SmackDown when he hit Jey Uso with two Neutralizers. Will this be Roman Reigns' fate tomorrow night at WrestleMania Backlash?

