WrestleMania Backlash: 5 things that must happen- New champions crowned; Bobby Lashley prepares for a major showdown

After the success of WrestleMania 37, WWE is ready to deliver the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on May 16, 2021. Several championship matches are scheduled for the event, and fans will witness some of the greatest rivalries in WWE come to an end at the show.

Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka to win the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. She will now defend her title against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Similarly, Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre. Bianca Belair will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bayley after winning it from Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.

Cesaro will get the biggest opportunity of his career as he challenges Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Mysterios.

With so many big matches scheduled for the show, let’s take a look at five things that must happen at WrestleMania Backlash.

#5 Rey and Dominik Mysterio must win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WWE WrestleMania Backlash. Known as The Dirty Dawgs, the two wrestling veterans have been doing very well as a tag team for some time.

At WrestleMania Backlash, they will go up against the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The two superstars have been working together in WWE for some time. They are now looking for their first title victory together in WWE.

Fans of The Mysterios have been waiting patiently to watch the two superstars win the SmackDown Tag Team titles. While some expected them to win the titles at WrestleMania 37, the same did not happen as the match was moved to WrestleMania SmackDown.

At WrestleMania Backlash 2021, WWE must allow the father-son duo to defeat The Dirty Dawgs to win their first titles together. Both men have been waiting patiently for this opportunity and WWE must not waste much more time.

Blessed for this opportunity !! Convertiremos un sueño en realidad

🙏🏼🇲🇽 https://t.co/mMzm6TXrsZ — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) May 8, 2021

The victory will allow a shift in the tag team division of SmackDown, especially with the possibility of The Usos getting back in the chase for the titles. The victory could lead to an epic family rivalry between The Usos and The Mysterios for the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

1 / 5 NEXT