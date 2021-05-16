WWE WrestleMania Backlash: Ranking the build-up to every match

Ordinarily named Backlash, this year's affair has been dubbed WrestleMania Backlash, seemingly in order to capitalize on the biggest event of the year. As the dust has settled on this year's WrestleMania season, Backlash will hopefully put to bed some of the biggest rivalries from the April event.

Unlike WrestleMania, Backlash will be taking place in WWE's ThunderDome, in front of a virtual crowd.

At the upcoming pay-per-view, multiple championships will be on the line, with two Triple Threat matches on the card. Some of these matches are rematches, and others are brand new match-ups.

The only tag title on the line this weekend will be the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, with the current champions the Dirty Dawgs defending against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Also on the night, The RAW Women's Championship will be defended in a Triple Threat between Rhea Ripley, Asuka and Charlotte Flair. Bobby Lashley will be defending the WWE Championship in a Triple Threat against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman.

Bianca Belair will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash against Bayley, who she recently reignited a past rivalry with. Roman Reigns will also be putting the Universal title on the line against Ceasro.

Here is the build-up to every match on the card of WrestleMania Backlash, ranked.

#6 WrestleMania Backlash: The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio

The SmackDown Tag Team Championships are on the line once again this weekend. The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) have defended the belts recently, and managed to retain them in a multi-team match on the pre-WrestleMania edition of SmackDown against Rey and Dominick Mysterio, Otis and Chad Gable and former champions The Street Profits.

Since then, they have defended their championships against The Street Profits, managing to retain once again. The pair also became involved in the SmackDown Women's Championship feud between Bayley and Bianca Belair. The Dirty Dawgs teamed up with Bayley while The Street Profits partnered with Belair.

The SmackDown Tag Team Championship match was one of the last announced for WrestleMania Backlash. As the event has drawn closer, the pairs have clashed in the ring. On the go-home edition of SmackDown, one half of the challenging team, Rey Mysterio, managed to defeat Dolph Ziggler in singles action.

In the week prior, Ziggler faced both other member of the father/son duo in singles action - the match was initially pitched to be Rey Mysterio, but he was switched out for Dominick. Dominick Mysterio took home the win, making that two weeks in a row where Ziggler has lost to a member of the Mysterio family.

Having the Mysterios take home the gold this weekend seems to be the most obvious direction for the championship match, given the build-up over the past two weeks on SmackDown.

