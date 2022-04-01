WWE WrestleMania Saturday: 7 Last-minute predictions - Former Women's Champion returns, family feud reignited

WrestleMania 38 will take over the AT&T Stadium this weekend, with night one showcasing some of the company's biggest stars and the main event of the evening still up in the air.

WWE's women will be looking to steal the show when Becky Lynch defends her RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair, while Ronda Rousey competes in her first WrestleMania in three years when she battles Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The SmackDown Tag Team Championships are the only other titles on the line tomorrow night as The Usos take on Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.

Ahead of the show, here are just seven last-minute predictions for WrestleMania Saturday.

#7. Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeat The New Day, Butch is unleashed

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will take on Sheamus and Ridge Holland this weekend, knowing that the latter team is at a distinct advantage with Butch in their corner.

Big E's recent neck injury meant that the scheduled six-man tag team match had to be changed, and now Butch will be quite a deciding factor.

Woods further annoyed Ridge and Sheamus last week on SmackDown with his quick win, so they will likely find a way to pick up the victory at WrestleMania. After the match, the former Pete Dunne could unleash his wrath on The New Day, sending a clear message to WWE's main roster.

#6. The Miz and Logan Paul pick up the win after pinning Dominik Mysterio

Dominik and Rey Mysterio will team up this weekend to take on Logan Paul and The Miz. While the father-son duo are currently on the same page, their differences could likely come between them.

The most obvious ending for this match would be for The Miz to take out Dominik and Paul to then pin Rey Mysterio, which might be humiliating for the former World Champion.

However, Dominik could also take the pin for his team, leading his father to blame the young star for their loss. This would kickstart the father-son feud that WWE fans were promised not too long ago.

#5. Drew McIntyre defeats Happy Corbin

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss have been a thorn in Drew McIntyre's side since they put him out of action back at WWE Day 1. McIntyre could exact some revenge on the duo this weekend and hopefully get his hands back on Angela, his recently stolen sword.

There is tension between Moss and Corbin at present, and a loss for the latter could lead to a falling out of sorts. Regardless of the antics outside the ring, it's likely that McIntyre will once again brush Corbin aside and leave with his sword.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions

The Usos have dominated the SmackDown Tag Team Division as members of The Bloodline for several months now, and it appears that Shinsuke Nakamura and Boogs have their number.

With all of the hype surrounding Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday, the last thing that The Tribal Chief would want for his cousins is a loss. As a result, The Usos' defeat could be the perfect way to knock Reigns off his game and leave fans wondering if he will be able to overcome The Beast.

Rick Boogs and Nakamura have become popular with the WWE Universe over the past few weeks, and winning the tag team titles would be a WrestleMania moment that both stars deserve.

#3. Bianca Belair finally defeats Becky Lynch to become RAW Women's Champion

Bianca Belair has something worth fighting for in this match and has a point to prove after losing to Becky Lynch in just 26 seconds at SummerSlam last year.

The last few months have been Belair's mission for redemption; she overcame the Elimination Chamber to be part of this match and now has the chance to take the RAW Women's Championship from The Man.

Belair sent a clear message to Lynch on this week's RAW when she cut her hair, and The EST of WWE is likely to be walking back with her opponent's title on Saturday night.

#2. Ronda Rousey defeats Charlotte Flair with the help of Alexa Bliss

Ronda Rousey set her sights on Charlotte Flair following her Royal Rumble win earlier this year. Both women could main event the show tomorrow night, as Rousey might walk out of WrestleMania as champion for the first time.

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen since Elimination Chamber, and prior to that event, she was forced to undergo therapy following the loss of her best friend, Lilly. Charlotte Flair was the woman who destroyed the doll at Extreme Rules last year, and it's clear that Bliss will not be able to rest until she gets revenge.

She could return and help Rousey defeat Charlotte this weekend at WrestleMania before stepping into a feud with The Queen.

#1. Cody Rhodes returns at WrestleMania to defeat Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins wanted his WrestleMania moment, and at this point, the WWE Universe are aware that his opponent is rumored to be Cody Rhodes.

After leaving WWE six years ago, Cody became one of the most talked-about stars outside the company by helping launch AEW. His father, Dusty, was one of the most influential names in WWE, and it appears that The American Nightmare wants to go back to his roots.

Rhodes will likely be returning to a huge push, so a victory at WrestleMania is a must. And who better than Seth Rollins to put him over?

Edited by Kartik Arry