WWE/Wrestling News Roundup: Kenny Omega's brutal response to WWE, Triple H discloses crucial backstage detail about Vince McMahon (12th - 19th September)

Did somebody mention 'Wednesday Night Wars'?

Welcome to the weekly WWE/Wrestling News roundup where we bring the biggest wrestling stories that unfolded this week. WWE hosted the pay-per-view Clash of Champions where each of the title was on line. Not only that, this week marked the debut of WWE NXT live that is scheduled to air every Wednesday on the USA Network.

On the other hand, the wrestling business is buzzing with WWE’s all-out war with AEW. While some have already picked their sides, others are hoping for both promotions to up their game and benefit the overall business as a result.

We have already seen few shots being exchanged and can only hope to see it get more intense once both promotions have their weekly shows on air.

So without further ado, let’s dig into what happened in the past week and how it will shape the immediate future of wrestling.

#10 Kenny Omega’s brutal response to NXT

Here's what Kenny Omega thinks about Wednesday Night Wars!

The impending clash between WWE and AEW is being dubbed as a war amongst the wrestling fandom. However, AEW star Kenny Omega is not in complete favor of declaring a ‘war’ on people he calls his friends. But that did not make him hold back his thoughts on why AEW will dominate the Wednesday Night Wars.

He also went on to say that WWE NXT stars would be involved in dark matches at the end of the shows which he main-evets.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Omega implied that they are superiors to ‘development’ talent by saying,

You can call it a war if you want. It's like, to me, we're in a completely different kind of business. I mean what they're doing is different from what we're doing. It's weird, because it's hard to say you're going to war with people that I call my friends.

And yet, we are going to war. And yet, when I sit back and look at the grand picture, I'm going to war with these dudes that, if we were on the same show together, the same promotion...let's pretend there were no borders. Let's pretend there were no promotions. Let's just pretend there's just one big promotion. If these guys were in the same show as me, they'd be in the dark match. They'd be in the opening match of my main event match.

You wanna call that a war, you wanna call that competition? Go ahead. Maybe it's fun for you to do. That's cool. But we're different planets. And you're going to see that right away, when you see 10000+ arenas sold out. You're going to see smiles on fans' faces. You're going to see real stars. Not developmental talent but real stars appearing on your television sets, every week.

#9 Triple H opens up about Vince McMahon’s involvement in NXT

On State of Combat podcast earlier this week, WWE COO Triple H addressed the biggest challenges he faced when NXT as moved to Live television. He talked about how it is riskier to follow the cues on Live TV which allow little to no room for errors in time management.

During the conversation, he also talked about Vince McMahon’s involvement in NXT and said

"As far as the product changing, I always want the product to change and get better from my point of view. Will it hopefully get better? Yes. Will Vince McMahon or anybody else's involvement change the core? No. The intent is not for them to be involved. You know, one thing that people don't give Vince McMahon credit for is that none of this would happen without him. The concept, the idea of it being an alternative brand doesn't exist without him and that is part of what makes it great, is his ability to make us do that and his ability to step back and say, 'This is what it is and I am not going to change that because it moves to a different platform, it is successful for a reason and I want that reason to continue to grow.”

"Truth is, everything with WWE has his fingerprints on it, even NXT. I have sat under his learning tree for 25+ years and a lot of things that I do were taught directly from him. It definitely has his fingerprints, everything in the company has his fingerprints but we're not looking to change NXT, he's not looking to get involved; trust me, he's got enough stuff going on. NXT is going to be what it is and what it has been as an alternative and much more for our core base; for those who are super passionate and really into what we do as opposed to being a casual fan. The people who are really into it, this is the brand for them. They are going to feel like this is home for them. If anything, we'll just make it more of that."

