WWE Year End Awards 2019: Analyzing each award category - Seth Rollins should have won Male Superstar of the Year 

WWE Year End Awards 2019: Analyzing each award category

Tonight's edition of WWE Backstage was an interesting show, as the panel announced WWE's Year-End Awards, with winners in 6 different categories. Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch, The Street Profits, The Kabuki Warriors, The New Day, and Kofi Kingston all bagged awards. In this piece, we'll take a look at the winners as well as nominees in each category, and see whether there was a Superstar who deserved the award more than the winner.

WWE Male Superstar of the Year: Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Kofi Kingston to win the award. Although Wyatt has had a strong showing this year and is one of the most intriguing characters we have witnessed in a long time, he wasn't on WWE TV for the entirety of the first half of 2019.

On the other hand, Rollins won the Royal Rumble by eliminating Braun Strowman and defeated Lesnar on two major WWE PPVs to win the Universal Title on both occasions.

The Architect is also heading into 2020 as one of the most hated heels on the RAW roster. He would have been my pick here.

WWE Female Superstar of the Year: Becky Lynch

None deserved the award more than Becky Lynch. Although Bayley, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair impressed the fans on several occasions this year, they have nothing on The Man in terms of popularity in the WWE Universe.

Winning the main event of WrestleMania and bagging the cover of WWE 2K20 are just two of a long list of accomplishments that The Man can boast of in 2019.

WWE Men's Tag-Team of the Year: The New Day

With Xavier Woods and Big E's involvement in KofiMania earlier this year, plus the faction having won the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles a record five times, it was a no-brainer to choose the winner here. The New Day beat The Revival, The O.C., and The Viking Raiders to bag the award.

WWE Women's Tag-Team of the Year: The Kabuki Warriors

Asuka's downfall on the road to WrestleMania ended up leaving a bad taste in the mouths of many WWE fans, but the company managed to give her a new role as a tag team star alongside Kairi Sane.

The duo, originally managed by Paige, took their time to find a footing on the main roster, but eventually bagged the WWE Women's Tag Team titles from Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at Hell in a Cell 2019.

Sane and Asuka recently feuded with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, culminating in a TLC match at the namesake PPV, which the Champions eventually won. The Kabuki Warriors beat The IIconics, Bliss & Cross, and The Boss 'N' Hug Connection to rightfully win the award for the Best Women's Tag Team of the Year.

WWE Breakthrough Superstars of the Year: The Street Profits

The Street Profits garnered attention when they moved to the main roster, but I'll have to go with one of the nominees here - Ricochet.

The high-flyer has been consistently delivering good matches and amazing spots ever since he was promoted to RAW earlier this year. His US Title win over Samoa Joe and his matches against AJ Styles instantly makes him the breakthrough star of 2019 in my book.

WWE Moment of the Year: Kofi Kingston

This one's an incredibly tough choice. Becky Lynch's historic win in the main event of WrestleMania 35, plus the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia are both strong contenders for the award.

Kofi Kingston fully deserves it though, as the KofiMania storyline was easily the most entertaining angle on the road to WrestleMania 35, and gave us a satisfying conclusion with the African winning the WWE Title after shedding his blood and sweat for a decade.

This fairytale is as perfect as it gets, and there's no objection here on Kofi winning the award for the Best Moment of the Year.

