WWE: 5 Dream matches for Sami Zayn

Rajarshi Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 58 // 25 May 2019, 07:00 IST

This would be a phenomenal contest

Sami Zayn is one of the most underrated Superstars in the WWE today. Despite being enormously talented, Zayn has never been able to establish his prominence in the WWE. He has so far only won the NXT Championship once but has failed to gather much spotlight post that victory. This is a worrying factor for Zayn, and, he needs to gear up and succeed much more at the earliest.

Sami Zayn recently returned from an injury after nine long months, and he is hungry for competition. Instead of booking him against Braun Strowman in squash matches, WWE should value his talent and book him in matches that would benefit Zayn and the WWE as well.

Based on his track record and after analyzing his wrestling skills, there are five wrestlers who can give Sami Zayn a dream match in WWE. Here are those five Superstars whom Sami Zayn must compete against.

#5 Bray Wyatt

It would be an entertaining feud for sure

Bray Wyatt is the most entertaining performer right now in the entire WWE roster. His new gimmick is appreciated by people across the globe. He is a former WWE Champion, and he is an exceptionally talented wrestler. Wyatt never hesitates to give 110 percent in any match and has thus ascended the ladder in WWE very fast.

Even though Bray Wyatt has faced many top-notch Superstars in WWE, he has never faced a wrestler like Sami Zayn. Sami Zayn, on the contrary, needs to accelerate his career and the best way to do so would be to challenge Bray Wyatt in a one-on-one match.

Zayn's ability to decimate his opponents with the microphone is unbelievable. Bray Wyatt on the other hand, cuts the best promos in WWE. Therefore, this would be one of the best feuds WWE has had in ages. We hope to see this dream convert into a reality at the earliest.

