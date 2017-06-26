WWE/Impact Wrestling News: Former Impact Women's Knockout Champion Angelina Love reveals who she wanted to face in the WWE before being released

Did Love want to wrestle the Queen of Stratusfaction?

Love has had a remarkable career in IMPACT! Wrestling.

What’s the story?

Impact Wrestling star, Angelina Love recently appeared as a guest on The Rack. The former Knockout Champion spoke about a variety of topics and revealed the WWE Superstars she wanted to face in the company before she was released.

In case you didn’t know...

Love competed in WWE’s then-developmental brand, Deep South Wrestling and later at Ohio Valley Wrestling. She wrestled in these promotions from 2004-2007 before being released by the WWE.

Love competed on the Independent circuit for promotions like AAA, GCW, FWE among many other smaller promotions. In the latter half of 2007, she signed with TNA, beginning her highly successful as a Knockout there.

Love accomplished a lot of things ever since her debut in TNA. She has been a six-time Women’s Knockout Champion, a former Knockout Tag-Team Champion and one of the winners of the Global Impact Tournament.

She married fellow Impact wrestler Davey Richards in 2015. The couple had a child together last year.

The heart of the matter

During her interview on The Rack, Love revealed that she would have loved to step into the squared circle with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Victoria had she not been released by the WWE.

She also named Awesome Kong and Gail Kim as some of her favourites to work with. Apart from that she also stated that working in a feud against her former Tag Team partner Velvet Sky was the hardest because of their bond.

What’s next?

Love is currently working in Impact Wrestling alongside her husband Davey Richards and will probably work for them for a long time.

Author’s take

I personally am a stranger to most of Love’s career. However, she is considered to be one of the best female workers outside of the WWE, so it would have been amazing to see her step into the squared circle with Trish Stratus or any of the ace WWE female workers.

