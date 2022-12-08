"Wyatt is gonna kill him"- WWE fans erupt over the possibility of Bray Wyatt facing currently injured star at WrestleMania

WWE fans from around the world took to Twitter to share their thoughts on a potential match between Bray Wyatt and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Wyatt and Rhodes are currently two of the biggest superstars in WWE. Both made their returns to the Stamford-based promotion this year. While Cody is currently on the sidelines due to an injury suffered before his match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, the American Nightmare could soon make his return to the company.

Bray Wyatt, meanwhile, has been a prominent member of the SmackDown roster since his return. Although he has yet to wrestle since returning, he has regularly been present on the blue brand.

Taking to Twitter, fans suggested that a feud between Wyatt and Rhodes should take place in 2023, possibly at the Showcase of Immortals.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' posts:

PPV @PPVJulian @reigns_era Im already confused by this storyline n it aint even real @reigns_era Im already confused by this storyline n it aint even real

SHOOSH @lakeshowlyf @reigns_era god even just for the melodrama, do it, there would be so much hilariously serious and deep promos to be made in this story. @reigns_era god even just for the melodrama, do it, there would be so much hilariously serious and deep promos to be made in this story.

❄️Redeyes55❄️ @Redeyes02789579 @reigns_era That would be an amazing match. 100/100. It would be had to pick a winner. That is a WrestleMaina match @reigns_era That would be an amazing match. 100/100. It would be had to pick a winner. That is a WrestleMaina match

Stregatto @ItsDaRiddler



Cody has become the mega face after that Heros performance at Hell in a Cell. Bray is slowly and carefully establishing his return to Villainy (imo) so he should be in the full swing of it by the time Cody is Back Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era A match that needs to happen: A match that needs to happen: https://t.co/x19zcEgqo6 Cody should dethrone Roman and Bray should be his first feud.Cody has become the mega face after that Heros performance at Hell in a Cell. Bray is slowly and carefully establishing his return to Villainy (imo) so he should be in the full swing of it by the time Cody is Back twitter.com/reigns_era/sta… Cody should dethrone Roman and Bray should be his first feud. Cody has become the mega face after that Heros performance at Hell in a Cell. Bray is slowly and carefully establishing his return to Villainy (imo) so he should be in the full swing of it by the time Cody is Back twitter.com/reigns_era/sta…

Caleb Treichel @treichel_caleb ! @reigns_era That be a great major event match like Wrestlemania or something like that @reigns_era That be a great major event match like Wrestlemania or something like that🔥!

MaxWrestling @MaxWrestling1 @reigns_era The Wyatt promos on Cody would be epic @reigns_era The Wyatt promos on Cody would be epic

Wrestling Fan 4 Life @WrestFan4Life 🤩🤩🤩 @reigns_era Nah fr this feud with new undisputed champion Cody Rhodes vs Bray shortly after Wrestlemania will be INSAAAAANE🤩🤩🤩 @reigns_era Nah fr this feud with new undisputed champion Cody Rhodes vs Bray shortly after Wrestlemania will be INSAAAAANE 😍😍😍😍🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/bmBfdp8t5r

Cody Rhodes and Bray Wyatt have a long history in WWE. Rhodes was the Eater of the Worlds' 'mentor' during the latter's early days in NXT. The duo even teamed up together on multiple occasions.

Bray Wyatt denied attacking LA Knight on last week's WWE SmackDown

The Eater of the Worlds has been embroiled in a feud with LA Knight over the last few weeks. The rivalry between the two started when Wyatt interrupted Knight during a backstage interview which led to a few exchanges of words. The segment ended with Bray headbutting the 40-year-old to the ground.

The following week on SmackDown, Wyatt issued an apology to LA, but the latter slapped the former Universal Champion a couple of times. This was followed by a mysterious attack on LA Knight, as he was found laid out backstage. Similar events transpired on the blue brand two weeks back.

However, Bray Wyatt denied his involvement in the attacks on the former NXT star. The Eater of the Worlds stated in a backstage promo that if he was the one who attacked LA Knight, everybody would have known about it.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #SmackDown Bray Wyatt says if he was the one who hurt LA Knight, there would be nothing left of LA Knight. Bray Wyatt says if he was the one who hurt LA Knight, there would be nothing left of LA Knight. 💀#WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/9ruz6DAXc4

Wyatt also seems to be targeting Alexa Bliss, as his logo has been spotted multiple times during Little Miss Bliss' segments. Alexa also tried to use Sister Abigail during her match on RAW this week, seemingly hinting at a change in character.

What do you think is next for Bray Wyatt in WWE? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

