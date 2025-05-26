Wyatt Sicks member subtly leaks first WWE feud after SmackDown return? Exploring the possibility

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw the blockbuster return of The Wyatt Sicks in the main event, where the fearsome stable attacked #DIY, Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, and The Street Profits. The show went off-air with Uncle Howdy paying tribute to the late Bray Wyatt.

Fans seemed extremely overwhelmed with the return of the eerie faction, judging by the strong reaction the group received. However, the return of the Sicks has raised multiple questions. It appears one has been answered as a stable member has subtly hinted at their first feud after returning to the blue brand.

Nikki Cross, the only female member of The Wyatt Sicks, posted two pictures in a row on her official X/Twitter account with Candice LeRae, who joined #DIY last week. Many consider it a hint that the fearsome stable might target #DIY in their first feud back on SmackDown.

That said, the proposed angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Former WWE employee calls out Triple H after Wyatt Sicks' return

Fans showcased their massive response to the return of the absent faction last week on the blue brand.

However, former WWE writer Vince Russo expressed a different take while speaking on BroDown, stating that Triple H’s creative team could have built anticipation for The Wyatt Sicks’ return.

"I know today was Bray's birthday, and if they're gonna do that, that's fine. But Mac, we talk about this all the time. Build up to it. You knew when Bray's birthday was. You knew a year ago when Bray's birthday was. If that's what you're going to do, then build up to it and make something out of that. Don't just have them appear out of the darkness," Russo said

Given the massive reaction The Wyatt Sicks garnered, it will be interesting to see how things unfold for them in the upcoming weeks.

