Wyatt Sicks to return and force popular WWE Superstar out of the Money in the Bank match? Exploring the possibility

The Wyatt Sicks have not been seen on WWE television since December of last year. Reports suggested the group went on a hiatus because Bo Dallas, the man behind Uncle Howdy, was injured. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the eerie faction to return, and with Alexa Bliss back, the wait could be over soon. The Uncle Howdy-led stable could make its return and cost Alexa Bliss her spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Ad

Little Miss Bliss secured her spot in the MITB ladder match last week on SmackDown by defeating Michin and Chelsea Green in a Triple Threat match. She's currently involved in a developing storyline with Charlotte Flair. Rumors previously suggested that Bliss could be a part of The Wyatt Sicks upon her return. However, there has been no mention of the Uncle Howdy-led faction as of late.

This could be by design, as it could lead to a massive swerve in the coming weeks. The Wyatt Sicks could make a shocking comeback by abducting Alexa Bliss and forcing her to miss the MITB ladder match. Little Miss Bliss returning on her own and forging her path without acknowledging the Sicks might not sit well with the eerie faction. This could result in some captivating segments between the members of the faction and Alexa Bliss while opening up possibilities for various storylines on the blue brand.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for The Five Feet of Fury's spot in the MITB ladder match, Chelsea Green could replace her and go on to compete in the match for the second consecutive year.

Green was arguably the MVP of last year's match, and while she might have been unsuccessful in qualifying this year, the intervention from the returning faction could eventually lead to the former Women's US Champion securing her spot in the highly anticipated ladder match on June 7. While it could be exciting, the scenario remains speculation at this point.

Ad

Wyatt Sicks member sends a cryptic message after Alexa Bliss' return

Fans expected The Wyatt Sicks to return with Alexa Bliss as their new leader, but apparently, the Stamford-based promotion had other plans. While there has been no mention of the Uncle Howdy-led faction on TV after Bliss' return, the group's social media tells a different story. Following Little Miss Bliss' return, Joe Gacy, who's a member of the group, posted a cryptic message on Instagram.

Ad

While it is unclear what the bizarre image means, fans quickly jumped into the comment section in excitement over the group's potential return. It will be interesting to see how the Triple H-led creative team books the return of The Wyatt Sicks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More