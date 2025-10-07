4 Explanations for AJ Lee’s WWE absence 

WWE superstar, AJ Lee, hasn't been seen since her match against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza. It was rumored that after beating Becky in the mixed tag team match, AJ would challenge her for her Intercontinental title at Crown Jewel PLE, which is four days away.

She was expected to show up on Monday Night RAW in Dallas tonight alongside her husband, CM Punk, and throw a challenge at Becky. However, the Black Widow wasn't seen, and this surprised many fans.

In this listicle, we will shed light on four possible reasons behind AJ Lee's WWE absence.

#4 AJ Lee hasn't fully recovered after her Wrestlepalooza match

One possible reason why WWE hasn't booked AJ Lee against Becky Lynch at Crown Jewel could be that she might not have fully recovered after the match. It was her first match after nearly a decade. She had brought the curtains down to her wrestling career back in 2015. This match was never on the cards for her. Moreover, she even accepted that being in the ring hurts now, since she had been away for a significant period of time.

“The match felt amazing, it’s surreal. It’s been a minute. Everything hurts way more than I remember, but that was a lot of fun," she said at the post-match press conference after Wrestlepalooza.

The creative team would have assessed her situation and might be looking to book her in another match at some other big PLE.

#3 AJ Lee might be performing on a part-time schedule in WWE

She could also be performing on a part-time schedule in WWE. This could be another reason why she hasn't been booked for another match against Becky Lynch. She did sign a contract with WWE, but it could be the one that involved her making part-time appearances.

So, her next appearance could be before Survivor Series: WarGames, and after that, it could be at the Royal Rumble next year, and then a big or perhaps a final match at WrestleMania 42.

#2 Wasn't advertised for Crown Jewel PLE

The former Divas Champion also wasn't advertised for the Crown Jewel PLE. Maybe the creative team doesn't want AJ Lee to fight Becky Lynch at Crown Jewel, and would book their match at Survivor Series: WarGames PLE next month. The match card for Crown Jewel is already loaded, with too many matches. So, the management would have thought it best to get the match to happen on some other date.

#1 WWE saving her inevitable singles feud with Becky Lynch for Survivor Series

Survivor Series is one of the biggest WWE events. It comes only second to WrestleMania and SummerSlam. So, the company would have thought best to keep Becky Lynch vs AJ Lee's match at Survivor Series: WarGames. This could be one of the reasons why the 38-year-old superstar didn't show up on Monday Night RAW tonight.

