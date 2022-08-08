Hall of Famer firmly believes Logan Paul is "WWE Champion material" 

WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac (Sean Waltman) recently gave his thoughts on the potential of newly signed star Logan Paul.

Paul signed a contract with WWE in June 2022, becoming a member of the company's stacked roster. Despite having only two matches, the social media star has shown that he can hold his own in the squared ring.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, X-Pac stated that the 27-year-old could one day become a WWE Champion.

"He's a natural, man. Huge future. A lot of people can be great athletes like him, but he has like an aptitude for this, man. His timing is really good. He grasps the psychology of a match. I got nothing but praise for that guy. He could be like WWE champion material at some point. Gotta call it like you see it." H/T Fightful

Logan recently impressed the WWE Universe after he went toe-to-toe with The Miz at SummerSlam, emerging victorious.

Triple H thinks Logan Paul has what it takes

While it's one thing to impress the fans, it takes a whole other level of skill to inspire the boss.

Triple H recently appeared on Logan Paul's podcast, Impaulsive, where he complimented the young star for his passion towards WWE.

"For me, thank you for the passion, not everybody has it. Some people come in here differently and you have it and thank you for having it and I look forward to it. We're gonna take WWE to places it's never been and how we're going to partially do that is by working with people like you that can help us places that we haven't even thought of yet, for sure, and vice versa." H/T Sportskeeda

Following his SummerSlam showdown, fans are eagerly anticipating Logan's return to the ring.

How has Logan Paul fared in WWE so far? Give us your thoughts in the comment section below.

