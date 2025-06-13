5 Signs that 39-year-old WWE star will become King of the Ring this year

Sami Zayn won the first fatal four-way match in the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament on the latest episode of RAW. WWE released the full bracket for the tournament on the RAW after Money in the Bank.

Ad

SmackDown will have two of its own fatal four-ways, with Cody Rhodes facing Damian Priest, Andrade, and Shinsuke Nakamura in his match. Meanwhile, LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, Randy Orton, and Aleister Black comprise the blue brand's other first-round matchup.

While most of the stars could use the title shot and the push associated with winning the tournament, one name stands out from the others. This article examines five indicators that suggest Cody Rhodes will win the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament.

Ad

Trending

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

#5. The inconsistency of rematches in WWE

One reason it makes complete sense for Cody Rhodes to win the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament would be how WWE handles rematches. Stars used to have one written into the contracts over 15 years ago.

The age of automatic rematches ended less than a decade ago. However, some stars, usually the bigger names, immediately received a rematch whenever they wanted.

Ad

Others, like those who received minimal title shots, often had to win a match or series of them to get another shot. Rhodes falls into the latter category. Winning the tournament would earn him his rematch with John Cena.

#4. To potentially set up an inevitable Randy Orton feud

Ad

Randy Orton hasn't been on SmackDown since losing at Backlash. His return, however, was announced as the bracket was revealed. He's on the other side of the aisle, far away from his friend and student, Cody Rhodes.

The two haven't squared off one-on-one since The American Nightmare returned to WWE. It felt like they'd battle each other with Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion, but bookers didn't run the angle.

Since The Viper made the finals last year, he may have another deep run. Officials could get their dream match by having both Orton and Rhodes advance to the finals.

Ad

While it would be nice for a different name to get a title shot, there's more money in the pairing of the two friends.

#3. Cody Rhodes' strong booking

Every wrestling promotion has a handful of stars that rarely lose. It makes them seem above the rest of the roster, but if someone beats them, it's a big deal. In WWE, few are bigger than Cody Rhodes.

He was the man to end the run of Roman Reigns, and he's rarely been pinned. When it has happened, it was often to set up a title match, like with Solo Sikoa at last year's SummerSlam.

Ad

Rhodes has always been strongly booked as one of the top stars in the company. Winning the tournament would align with how he has been presented.

#2. Cody Rhodes pinned John Cena at Money in the Bank

Ad

When one star pins a champion, it's not done by accident. It's always to set up a future title match. Since Rhodes already pinned his current rival, he doesn't necessarily need to win the King of the Ring Tournament.

That still doesn't mean he won't add a crown to his resume. SummerSlam often serves as the host for rematches from WrestleMania. That would be the next biggest PLE for the match to happen, and the event will span two nights this year.

Ad

Pinning Cena may not be enough for a rematch, but winning the King of the Ring would get bookers to the inevitable rematch.

#1. He's the biggest name in the King of the Ring Tournament

Ad

Upon examining the stars in the bracket, Rhodes is the most prominent name among the competitors. Orton is also a huge name, but his best years are arguably in the past.

Andrade, Damian Priest, and Shinsuke Nakamura will battle The American Nightmare for a spot in the semifinals. Nakamura and Andrade have never won major gold and have never been booked on Rhodes' level.

Priest is a former World Heavyweight Champion, but is also below Rhodes in the pecking order. Since he's the biggest name in the field, there's a strong chance that Cody Rhodes will win the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!