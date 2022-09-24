5 times WWE Superstars were real-life superheroes

WWE Superstars are larger-than-life personalities that captivate the hearts and minds of wrestling fans around the world. Some wrestlers may even be perceived as superheroes, a super-human comic book character come to life, so to speak.

Outside the ring, these performers went above and beyond the call of duty; coming to the aid and rescue of someone who needed help. Whether that person was a stranger, a friend, or family member, these wrestlers risked their lives to save another.

Today, we celebrate these brave wrestlers as we look at five times WWE Superstars were real-life superheroes.

#5. Bam Bam Bigelow

¢heap $hot Party @cheapshotparty Bam Bam Bigelow lookin like the little dipshit from a heartburn medication commercial. Bam Bam Bigelow lookin like the little dipshit from a heartburn medication commercial. https://t.co/pTNoGIN9oz

The legendary Bam Bam Bigelow was one of the most agile, tough, and powerful big men in professional wrestling. Bigelow wrestled in WWE, WCW, and ECW, respectively. In his time as an active performer, he formed a reputation as one of the all-time greats in the industry.

Back in July 2000, Bigelow risked his life to save three small children from a burning fire at his neighbor’s residence. The former WWE Superstar knew the fire department likely wouldn’t make it there in time, so he took it upon himself to rush inside the burning home. Bigelow saved the three children from danger.

He suffered second-degree burns on 40% of his body and spent up to two months recovering in the hospital. The children are thankfully fine thanks to Bigelow’s bravery and heroism.

Sadly, Bigelow would pass away seven years later on January 19, 2007 from a heart attack.

#4. CM Punk

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral 7 years.



A comeback for the ages.



All of that gets flushed down the toilet if AEW buys out CM Punk's contract and he leaves.



He'd be remembered as the most disappointing return in wrestling history.



I get you're all mad at him right now.



But Phil doesn't deserve that... 7 years. A comeback for the ages. All of that gets flushed down the toilet if AEW buys out CM Punk's contract and he leaves. He'd be remembered as the most disappointing return in wrestling history. I get you're all mad at him right now. But Phil doesn't deserve that... https://t.co/2VsCVPxQYm

CM Punk has been in a great deal of controversy as of late. However, few people know that he was once a real-life superhero to former WWE Superstar and friend, Joey Mercury.

As detailed in CM Punk: Best in the World WWE documentary in 2012, Mercury went into detail about his drug and alcohol abuse problem. His issues were what ultimately led to his release from the organization.

His home was being foreclosed and he had no money. Punk stepped in and bought the home, while also loaning him money to survive until Mercury was able to get back on his feet.

Punk would also help the former Tag Team Champion land a job back with WWE as a member of his faction, “The Straight Edge Society” in 2010. CM Punk is currently wrestling for AEW but has been out of action since a controversial backstage altercation following All Out.

#3. Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt, alongside former WWE Superstar JTG, was involved in a close call with a speeding driver after a Monday Night RAW event. The vehicle side-swiped their car and shook them up quite a bit. They decided to take matters into their own hands and chase down the culprits.

Once they got closer, the driver lost control over the car and flipped the vehicle six or more times before landing on the side of the highway. After hearing loud screams coming from the car, both Wyatt and JTG got out of the car to check on them.

JTG called 911 immediately as Bray pulled a young teenage girl from the wreckage who was badly injured. An ambulance arrived shortly thereafter, as he and the former Cryme Tyme member decided to head back onto the road.

Bray told JTG not to say anything about what had happened. JTG explained that Wyatt was a humble person who felt it was the right thing to do and didn’t want any attention brought to himself.

#2. John Cena

Goodable @Goodable Breaking Good News Alert



John Cena has set a new record for most wishes granted through the Make A Wish Foundation.



He has now granted 650 wishes to critically ill children — more than anyone else in history. Breaking Good News AlertJohn Cena has set a new record for most wishes granted through the Make A Wish Foundation.He has now granted 650 wishes to critically ill children — more than anyone else in history. https://t.co/5pJvXMduPk

John Cena is without a doubt one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all-time. To many young fans, Cena is a genuine superhero. To date, Cena has granted well over 650+ wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a record that Cena currently holds.

Whether adult wrestling fans love or hate him, you have to respect him for what he does for children around the world.

Cena is currently active in Hollywood filming various projects, he stars in his own superhero show called: “The Peacemaker” which airs on HBO MAX.

#1. 2022 WWE Warrior Award Recipient - Shad Gaspard

Wrestling Should Be Fun @WSBFun



Shad Gaspard, never forgotten Two years ago today we lost a true hero.Shad Gaspard, never forgotten Two years ago today we lost a true hero.Shad Gaspard, never forgotten ❤️ https://t.co/8PgKkmsm9s

One of the most heroic acts that a former WWE Superstar has ever done, and quite possibly one of the saddest stories, goes to Shad Gaspard. Shad was the tag partner of JTG, the team known as “Cryme Tyme” during their run in the company.

Shad went to Venice Beach with his family as they wanted to go swimming and have a nice family outing for the day. The former WWE Superstar took his son out into the ocean and went too far, getting caught by the strong rip currents.

The lifeguards got involved and attempted to save them both. Shad instructed the guards to save his son first. After the guards retrieved his son, Gaspard was swept away as they were unable to recover him.

Sadly, Gaspard’s body was discovered three days later as it washed ashore. To honor his memory, the organization honored Shad Gaspard with the Warrior Award during the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony.

