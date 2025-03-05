4 TNA wrestlers that must compete at WWE WrestleMania 41

Many surprises are happening on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 41, and some names from TNA may add more hype to the Show of Shows. With a stacked roster, an array of familiar and new faces might grace the upcoming Premium Live Event.

WWE and TNA made their partnership official earlier this year, even if they have been working for the past year already. The partnership is wildly felt on NXT, with The Hardy Boyz even returning. Still, the main roster would also get some action, like Joe Hendry entering the 2025 Royal Rumble. With WrestleMania 41 coming up, it wouldn't be a shock if some names from the Nashville-based promotion were present.

For this list, we will look at four TNA wrestlers who must compete at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. Joe Hendry should return to WWE

The biggest name that the Stamford-based promotion has arguably acquired during their TNA partnership is possibly Joe Hendry. His NXT debut was one of the company's most-viewed X posts in 2024, and his Royal Rumble appearance was the talk of the town.

Seeing how impactful Joe is in wrestling and even mainstream media, it wouldn't be a wonder if the company featured him at one of their biggest shows. It can also help TNA since Hendry is their current World Champion, making a lot of viewers curious to see more of him.

#3. and #2. Jeff and Matt Hardy can spice up the WWE Tag Team division

If there's anything the Stamford-based promotion can improve on, it's its tag team division. Although SmackDown is improving, RAW still needs more compelling storylines. With this in mind, The Hardy Boyz's presence will greatly improve it.

Jeff and Matt are arguably one of the most notable tag teams in wrestling history, especially when ladders are involved. Their return at WrestleMania 33 is fondly remembered and considered one of the best comebacks in history, and they can do it again for the upcoming Show of Shows.

#1. Masha Slamovich would be an interesting addition to WWE WrestleMania 41

One of the names that was heavily featured in NXT and TNA's initial partnership is Jordynne Grace, who is now signed with the former and is performing in NXT. However, another female wrestler who has been making rounds is Masha Slamovich.

The TNA Knockout World Champion can bring a lot of excitement and intrigue to WrestleMania 41, especially in the women's division, whose storylines mostly just revolve around the championships. Like Hendry, since Masha is a champion, she can also bring new fans to Total Nonstop Action.

