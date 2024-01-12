4 ways The Rock can interfere in Roman Reigns' match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

On the first episode of RAW in 2024, WWE fans were stunned when The Rock made his shocking return to the company. What followed sent fans into overdrive as he called out The Head Of The Table, his cousin, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

For many years now, fans have wanted to see the two alphas of the Anoa'i bloodline face off with the bout truly settling who the real tribal chief truly is.

Before Roman can turn his attention to The Rock, he has the big matter of the Royal Rumble to deal with, where he will put his title on the line against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight.

With all these factors and more, we will look at four ways The Rock could interfere with Roman's match at the Royal Rumble.

#4 - The Great One distracts The Tribal Chief via satellite

As one of the busiest stars in the entertainment world, it is hard for The People's Champion to be at a WWE show week in and week out, including PLEs like the Rumble.

Therefore, fans may see Rocky appear on the Tron during Roman's match, looking to distract his cousin. This has been a tactic used by the rock over the years to great effect.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show last year, The Rock revealed he was close to facing Roman at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in April 2023.

"We shook hands and we hugged right there, all three of us at the table, and said, 'Let's do this.' So then we had a year to really think about this. So the North Star thought was, 'Okay, let's not do something good. Let's not do something great. Let's do something unprecedented.' It was in, what can we create for the fans that has never been done before. A match, great. Roman, incredible athlete. He's gonna be on Mount Rushmore. Super handsome, good dude, my cousin, family. Amazing. We can have the match, but the bigger thought was, what can we do for the fans and this business that we love, where WrestleMania isn't the end of something, it's actually the beginning of something bigger." [H/T WrestlingInc]

#3 - The Rock comes out with family

Like The Rock and Roman, their bloodline is deeply rooted in the industry, with top names like Solo Sikoa, Umaga, Yokozuna, the Wild Samoans, and The Usos.

With The Usos potentially facing off against one another at Mania, their father Rikishi may look to return at the rumble to resolve these family issues. That includes the growing conflict between Roman and The Rock.

Speaking on the Attitude Era podcast, Rikishi stated that he and the entire bloodline need to be present when The Rock and Roman face-off:

"Somebody gotta come up and flip the right page. Why not Rikishi? Why not Paul Heyman? Solo Sikoa? I kinda see it going every which way. I'm gonna throw it out there, whether it happens or not, but it's gotta be some type of family feud. You can always bet your money on Samoan Dynasty." (H/T Sportskeeda)

To distract Roman, The Rock may bring out Rikishi by his side to show that some of the elder statesmen of their family are on his side.

#2 - The Rock's music electrifies the WWE Universe

Whenever The Rock comes to town, one of the biggest moments is undoubtedly the initial pop of the crowd when his iconic theme song hits.

If The Great One cannot make it to Florida for the Rumble, then another way he can interfere in the contest is for his theme song to hit during the bout, which undoubtedly would anger The Tribal Chief.

Following his recent return, The Rock took to social media, as he hailed the reaction of the crowd as one of the best he has heard throughout his entire career:

"25+ years of sacred connection with the people that I’ll forever honor. This eruption at the end just hit different. I’ve experienced some very loud crowd pops, but this was different. Layers. Chills." posted The Great One.

#1 - The Great One goes for The Bloodline

Another way The People's Champion can get under his cousin's skin would be to lessen the outside help that Roman receives each time he wrestles.

Since debuting at Clash At The Castle in 2022, Reigns' cousin Solo Sikoa has been by his side, helping The Head Of The Table retain his title via underhanded tactics.

During a recent interview with Republic World, Solo Sikoa was asked about Rock becoming the new head of the table, with the young star firmly pledging his allegiance to Roman:

"I don’t know what table he is talking about, there are other tables in the family. I don’t know if he got a pick specifically on which table he is talking about. I know Roman is head of our table, that’s the table I said. But you know when the time presents itself man, rock and roll me, that’ll be something cool to see down the road." (H/T TJR Wrestling)

If The Great One can take out Solo at the Rumble, this would no doubt increase the chances of Roman losing his belt, given that Sikoa has been his ringside insurance policy for the past year and a half.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here