36-year-old former champ to return to WWE Raw tonight? WWE star's post strikes belief

The WWE Universe might be tuning into RAW tonight to finally see Becky Lynch take on Trish Stratus. After being left off the SummerSlam card, the Hall of Famer battles a future Hall of Famer in the ring. Fans may also want to see what's going on with Shinsuke Nakamura, who blindsided World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins with a Kinshasa last week.

Of course, you could be among the many that are tuning in to get one important question answered: Where is Johnny Gargano? Well, Tommaso Ciampa wants to find out as well. The Psycho Killer returned on RAW back on June 19, answering an open challenge from The Miz and turning face in the process.

His return was teased by The Way's leading dad, Johnny Gargano, for weeks, but we haven't seen them share any screen time since Ciampa's return. In fact, aside from Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley throwing a shoe at Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell getting launched into a wall during a brawl between the champ and Raquel Rodriguez, The Way has been noticeably absent.

In the video above, Tommaso Ciampa is seen handing out missing flyers, attempting to find his best friend Johnny Gargano. Ciampa runs into Matt Riddle, who laments on the absence of his bro, Randy Orton. Ciampa and Riddle go back and forth saying their friends' names, hopelessly depressed.

There is a reason for Johnny Wrestling's absence, as he's been dealing with an undisclosed injury for most of the year. However, according to Sean Ross Sapp, Johnny Gargano is cleared for a return to the WWE ring and has been for a little while.

Fans who followed Ciampa and Gargano as DIY down in NXT have been clamoring for this reunion since Gargano returned to WWE back in August of last year. With Ciampa's post, could we finally see it come to fruition?

DIY's success in WWE

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were both announced as competitors in the 2015 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Though they failed to win the tournament, both men continued to wrestle sporadically for NXT before they were both signed on April 2nd, 2016.

The two would go on to capture the NXT Tag Team Titles from The Revival (AEW's FTR) in a classic match at TakeOver: Toronto 2016 in November. At TakeOver: San Antonio in January 2017, Ciampa and Gargano would lose the gold to the Authors of Pain. At NXT TakeOver: Chicago, The Authors of Pain and DIY main-evented in a ladder match for the gold.

After the loss, Ciampa betrayed his best friend, Gargano, attacking him before leaving for surgery on a ruptured ACL he suffered during the ladder match. When Ciampa returned, after haunting Gargano and ruining multiple opportunities at the NXT Championship, he himself captured the gold in 2018.

We were on the way to an exciting end to this feud at TakeOver: New York in 2019. Unfortunately, a serious neck injury forced Ciampa to relinquish the NXT Championship, cutting his feud off with Johnny Gargano once again. Gargano would win the title from Adam Cole while Ciampa recovered, and we did eventually get an ending to their feud before both moved on from NXT.

Hopefully, we'll get to see whatever story WWE has in store for DIY from beginning to end with no injuries to either superstar. Ciampa and Gargano had one of the greatest tag runs and rivalries in WWE history down in NXT, and the WWE Universe deserves to see something similar play out on the main stage.

