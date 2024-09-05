Xavier Woods to recruit his own giant to get back at Kofi Kingston? Exploring potential swerve

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston's story of New Day issues is in limbo after Odyssey Jones was reportedly released. The popular duo had looked to be on course to butting heads over Jones potentially being brought into the group. Woods was wary about the situation on WWE RAW for several weeks, and he might not be over it.

The New Day could still be set for an implosion, which could come after Omos. Woods may decide to do some recruiting of his own to not only replace Jones but also prove a point to Kingston.

The former WWE Champion went out of his way to bring Jones into the equation when the tag team was feuding with The Final Testament. The latter has since been released amid allegations of domestic violence.

Xavier Woods told Kofi he wished he'd asked him and questioned whether he was trying to replace the injured Big E. The former King of the Ring was absent from this week's WWE RAW and may have been busy sorting a new alliance with the 7ft 3in Nigerian Giant.

Omos is rarely on TV and last appeared in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in April. He has spent his career partnering with other stars, with AJ Styles taking him under his wing and MVP managing him.

Xavier Woods could align with Omos; initially, the duo could appear to be babyfaces. He could downplay any suggestion of malice behind recruiting the tallest wrestler in the company.

That's until his true colors show, and he orders Omos to destroy Kofi Kingston, setting a New Day breakup in motion. The faction has been together since 2014, and without Big E, it lacks direction now that the Jones storyline is done.

Xavier Woods could turn on Kofi Kingston in a potential tag team title match

Kofi Kingston appeared on WWE RAW this week in a backstage segment with General Manager Adam Pearce. He asked about a potential tag title match against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

The Judgment Day duo haven't defended their titles on TV since winning them in late June. Pearce has a decision to make regarding the situation, as fans are growing frustrated with the lack of interest shown in RAW's tag division.

Adam Pearce could grant Kingston and Woods a title match amid Omos arriving as the latter's new monster. During that potential battle with Balor and McDonagh, the Nigerian could strike and set about his new mentor's wish to end the New Day.

Xavier Woods and Omos could run riot in WWE RAW's tag division until (hopefully) Big E returns and sides with Kofi Kingston. His in-ring future is still uncertain amid a neck injury that has kept him sidelined since March 2022.

