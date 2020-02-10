XFL player does Randy Orton's iconic pose after scoring a touchdown [Video]

Randy Orton

The 2020 reincarnation of the XFL was off to a good start this past weekend and the social media reaction to the games has been mostly positive.

The season opener pitted Houston Roughnecks against L.A. Wildcats at the TDECU Stadium. During the game, Jordan Smallwood of the Los Angeles Wildcats scored a touchdown and did WWE veteran Randy Orton's iconic pose immediately after.

Judging from the clip, Smallwood has done a pretty good job at mimicking The Viper. You can check out the post in the video below:

Randy Orton pose pic.twitter.com/XkHJM9iyIn — XFL News (@XFLNewsCom) February 8, 2020

Also read: 5 incredible backstage WrestleMania moments and the stories behind them

Unfortunately, Smallwood didn't have the last laugh, as the L.A. Wildcats lost the game with a final score of 37-17 in favor of the Houston Roughnecks.

Here's what Wildcats coach Winston Moss had to say following the team's defeat:

"This was our first test. We failed. I’m going to get on that plane … I’m going to find guys who want to play ball and hate losing as much as I do."

With Orton being active on social media, it's only a matter of time before he stumbles upon the video of Smallwood mimicking his pose during the game.

Advertisement

It would be interesting to see what Orton has to say in response to the same.