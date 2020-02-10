5 incredible backstage WrestleMania moments and the stories behind them

Two memorable backstage WrestleMania moments

The 36th edition of WrestleMania will emanate from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on April 5, 2020. WrestleMania has always been about presenting some of the biggest matches possible to a large gathering of fans, and millions watching at home. With the first edition taking place in 1985, the show has turned into an annual wrestling festival that every true pro wrestling fan wants to visit at least once in their life.

WrestleMania has given us a long string of legendary matches featuring some of the biggest Superstars this business has ever seen. But this isn't all WrestleMania has to offer. The Grandest Stage Of Them All has been home to a bunch of memorable backstage moments that fans still talk about, some being televised while others never being acknowledged by WWE. In the following list, let's take a look at 5 memorable backstage WrestleMania moments and the stories behind them.

#5 Brock Lesnar loses his temper backstage at WrestleMania 19

Brock Lesnar

At WrestleMania 19, Brock Lesnar challenged Kurt Angle for the WWE title in the main event of the night. Lesnar attempted a Shooting Star Press in the closing moments of the match, which botched horribly and The Beast almost broke his neck. The two Superstars still managed to finish the match and Lesnar won the WWE title after hitting an F5 on Angle.

A bunch of medical personnel and backstage staff tended to Lesnar soon after the match. Known for being a loner at times, Lesnar snapped at the sight of several people surrounding him at once. Thankfully, no harm was done and Lesnar returned to action a short while later. He went on to kick off a rivalry with future megastar John Cena and defeated him at Backlash 2003 to retain the WWE title.

