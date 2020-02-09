5 Biggest WWE Superstars who were squashed at WrestleMania

On April 5, 2020, WWE is going to present the 36th edition of WrestleMania from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The build-up to the mega event has already begun and we are in for a bunch of big-time bouts at The Show of Shows.

WrestleMania is rightfully deemed as The Showcase of the Immortals. The event has given us a string of legendary matches and iconic moments that will go down in history. This is a night when WWE Superstars give it all they've got, to make sure that their name is etched in the annals of pro-wrestling history.

Unfortunately for some, it didn't work out the way they had planned going into the event. In the following list, we'll take a look at five of the biggest stars who were embarrassed in front of tens of thousands of fans in squash matches that lasted mere seconds.

#5 Triple H

The Game is widely regarded as one of the biggest Superstars in the history of this business. Triple H made his way to WWE in the mid-90s and has been a mainstay in the promotion ever since then.

He married Vince McMahon's daughter Stephanie in 2003, and the duo is all set to take over the helm somewhere down the line. Additionally, Triple H has competed in over two dozen WrestleMania matches and will go down as one of the greatest performers in the show's history.

Let's go back to Triple H's very first WrestleMania match. After a long hiatus, The Ultimate Warrior had been brought back to WWE. He met The Game at WrestleMania 12, and it didn't take long for Warrior to put Triple H down. He no-sold the Pedigree and scored a quick win over Triple H.

