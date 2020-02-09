5 controversial backstage stories behind the biggest WrestleMania matches

Goldberg and Lesnar

With a history spanning 35 long years, WrestleMania has a lot to offer not only in terms of in-ring action but behind the scenes as well. The storied history of this spectacular event has seen several wrestlers turn into legends, and in-ring greats having their last hurrah in front of a live audience.

Oftentimes, fans reminisce about the biggest WrestleMania bouts and the storylines that led to those matches. Most of the time, fans aren't aware of what actually happened behind the scenes while these matches were being built up, or what happened when the wrestlers went behind the curtain following these matches. In this slideshow, we'll take a look at five controversial backstage stories behind some of the biggest WrestleMania encounters, that you probably aren't aware of.

#5 Brock Lesnar and Goldberg's controversial WWE exits

Lesnar vs Goldberg

By the time WrestleMania 20 rolled around, it was public knowledge that Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg were on their way out of the promotion following their dream match at the event. The fans at the show let the two Superstars know what they thought of them and showered the match with a loud chorus of boos, and a bunch of negative chants.

Lesnar was done with WWE's grueling schedule at this point, and couldn't wait to leave the company and try his hand in the NFL. In his book, 'Death Clutch', Lesnar detailed his last days in WWE and how he was miserable beyond belief. Vince McMahon himself wasn't too keen on wanting to engage with the two stars after the match and simply moved on to focus on the next bout of the night, as per Bruce Prichard.

Vince’s reaction was a non-reaction. He sat there and the next match going in, and just thanked them, and said next. He didn’t sit and have a conversation with them. It was over, and was moving on to the next match

