10 biggest WWE Superstars who never won a match at WrestleMania

WrestleMania is dubbed as The Showcase of the Immortals, and for good reason. The annual wrestling extravaganza has turned wrestlers into megastars who would go down in history as the very best.

Legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and The Rock have made a name for themselves by competing in some of the most high-profile matches at The Show of Shows.

It goes without saying that winning a match at WrestleMania is one of the biggest feats a wrestler could achieve in their career.

The 35-year history of WrestleMania has seen a long string of major stars who have never won a match at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Let's take a look at 10 such Superstars in the slideshow below:

#10 Wade Barrett

Barrett was one of the biggest heels in WWE in 2010, but his aura died down as soon as Nexus lost to Team WWE at SummerSlam 2010. Barrett went on to compete in three WrestleMania matches, losing every single one of them.

At WrestleMania 27, Barrett's faction The Corre lost an 8-Man tag team match against Kofi Kingston, Big Show, Kane, and Santino Marella. He lost the Intercontinental title to The Miz at WrestleMania 29 and lost the title again to Daniel Bryan in a 7-Man Ladder Match at WrestleMania 31

#9 Sasha Banks

The Boss made her WrestleMania debut at the 32nd edition of the show, which saw Charlotte Flair winning the reinstated Women's title against Sasha and Becky Lynch. A year later, Banks lost a RAW Women's title Fatal-Four-Way match, which was won by Bayley.

Banks was eliminated by Bayley from the first-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal the next year and lost the Women's Tag Team belts to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35.

