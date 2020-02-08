Tessa Blanchard reacts to WWE Hall of Famer calling her World title win "worst idea in wrestling history"

Tessa Blanchard

During an Impact media call this past week, Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard discussed a string of topics and opened up on the controversy that crept up a short while before her World title win at Hard To Kill.

As reported earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had said that Tessa's historic win at the Impact PPV is "the worst idea in the history of wrestling".

Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman asked Blanchard about the same during the media call, and here's what she had to say in response to Booker's comments.

I am honored to be put in the championship picture. I am under contract and I have done everything that's been asked of me to do within my ability. For the wrestling fans – I am under contract and have done absolutely everything I can do to the best of my ability. That's what I always wanna do. I wanna compete and perform to the best of my ability.

Tessa also dubbed herself as a 'Horsewoman' during the call, while responding to Sportskeeda's own Riju Dasgupta. Check out the exclusive HERE.

Booker T had made the comments on "The Hall of Fame" podcast, and said that although Tessa is really good at what she does, her winning the World title is the worst idea in the history of wrestling. Booker went on to present a hypothetical situation and stated that he can't see Becky Lynch going at it against someone like Samoa Joe or Brock Lesnar.