4 WWE returns apart from Randy Orton and CM Punk that could happen at Survivor Series 2023

On Saturday, November 25th WWE will present the 37th edition of Survivor Series in Chicago, with many of the company's biggest stars set to feature.

However, with very few matches confirmed for the show, and some open spots still up for grabs in WarGames, the chance for surprise returns is a big possibility.

Whilst it has been heavily rumored that CM Punk and Randy Orton could make their WWE comebacks, we are going to take a look at 4 other top names who could return at the Premium Live Event.

#4 - A former WWE Champion returns to the ring

One performer who has not wrestled since August is the Celtic Warrior Sheamus. The Irishman's most recent match came against Edge on SmackDown, in what ended up being The Rated-R Superstar's final match for the company.

Since then, Sheamus has taken some time off as he has reportedly been nursing a shoulder injury.

The Former WWE Champion has been with the company for almost 15 years, Sheamus recently revealed to Inside The Ropes his potential retirement plans.

“As long as people get excited to see The Celtic Warrior go out there, I’ll just keep going as long as possible. I feel like I have got at least another 8 years in me,” said Sheamus. (H/T Sportskeeda)

During his absence, his Brawling Brutes stablemates Butch and Ridge Holland have certainly missed their leader, so we could see Sheamus make a backstage appearance at Survivor Series to reunite with his team.

#3 - It's a New Day in WWE

Another former WWE Champion that fans certainly miss is Big E. The powerhouse of the New Day has not wrestled since March 2022 after he broke his neck on an episode of SmackDown.

During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio Big E gave his adoring fans an update on his physical and mental wellbeing, as well as when he may potentially be back in the ring.

“I wish I had more information for you. Right now, there is really no timeline. I’ve been to a few different doctors who have looked over my scans. I don’t have any issues, I feel great, but I broke my C1 in two different places, it’s called a Jefferson fracture and because of the nature of the fracture, it takes longer to heal. Initially, they told me three months. I thought three months and I would be back to wrestling, but things ended up being more complex." (H/T Fightful)

Given that he may not be able to physically compete at this moment in time, it would be great for fans to see him and his New Day teammates Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods deliver a promo to the fans at Survivor Series.

#2 - A former tag champ makes a gigantic return

A puzzling exclusion from WWE TV over these past few months has been the omission of the Nigerian giant Omos.

Despite being given a top spot against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 in April, the former RAW Tag Team Champion has not appeared on TV since SummerSlam.

However, absence does make wrestling fans' hearts grow fonder, and with him now having had some time off, a return at Survivor Series may reinvigorate his career.

#1 - A former Women's Champion is ready for WarGames

Another hugely popular star that fans are desperate to see back in the ring is the former SmackDown Women's Champion, Liv Morgan.

The 29-year-old has not competed in the ring since July 17th when she and Raquel Rodriguez lost their tag team titles to the team of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Since then she has been out of action with an injury, determined to get back into the ring. Her tag partner Raquel Rodriguez recently gave an update on Liv's condition whilst speaking to The Dallas Morning News.

"She’s doing great. She’s really recovering well. She’s in very good spirits, and of course, she’s very, very anxious to come back. I don’t have a specific date of when she’ll be back. We’re all waiting for her. I know, I miss her terribly. So I’m very excited for that. But I feel like time has been flying, and she’s just been on it, on her recovery. So I would assume she’d be back sooner rather than later." (H/T ITR Wrestling)

A marquee matchup at Survivor Series will be the Women's WarGames match, and whilst Damage CTRL seems to have their squad ready, the babyface side is seemingly low on numbers, therefore a surprise WWE return for Liv could be on the cards.

