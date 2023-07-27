In recent months, WWE fans have seen many top names move to the NXT brand. Mustafa Ali, Dana Brooke, and Baron Corbin are some of the names featured in NXT matches over the past several weeks. Dana won her first match in over a year on the recent episode of NXT, sending her fans into a frenzy.

Brooke has worked hard to improve herself in the ring over the years, and her work is slowly starting to show. WWE awarded her 15 title reigns with the 24/7 Championship, but she has failed to do anything of notice ever since the title was scrapped.

Fans have called for WWE to book Brooke better and give her a push. However, she won her last match on television against Becky Lynch on the June 6, 2022, episode of RAW before this week's NXT.

On Tuesday, she defeated Cora Jade in a Kendo Stick match to register her first televised win in 373 days. The WWE star was ecstatic following her victory and thanked her fans on Twitter. While many fans were glad to see the 15-time champion turn her fortunes around, others were not too impressed with the booking.

You can check out some of the WWE fan reactions below:

"YEARS of hate and frustration was in those shots tonight. Unfortunately for Cora, she felt every bit of Dana's wrath. 😤WE TRIED TO WARN YOU ALL...😈" fan tweeted.

"that match was a BANGER. I’m so proud of how far you’ve come, queen!!" fan tweeted.

She was overdue for a win!!!" fan tweeted.

"Are we burying Cora Jade for Dana Brooke?! VINCE BOOKING," fan tweeted.

"Losing to Dana is gonna derail her career," fan tweeted.

"She's still employed? How," fan tweeted.

Whether the win will lead to something more significant for the WWE veteran is unclear. She has been working in WWE for over a decade and deserves to get a big push and a proper run with a title. It would allow her to showcase her talent to her fans and a chance to silence her critics.

Dana Brooke was recently given some good advice by a WWE veteran

Dana Brooke has received a lot of hate from some fans over the past several years. However, she has focused on making herself better and worked in some good rivalries.

Dana was recently booed in a match against a heel Cora Jade by many fans. Their actions led to the former 24/7 Champion taking to Twitter, following which she received a lot of support from her fans.

Appearing on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo advised Brooke to ignore the trolls, saying they were fueled by jealousy. He said that the critics were only calling her out because they couldn't be in her spot:

"Who are these people getting to you? These are people who wanna be you. These are people who wanna be in that spot. These are people that are so jealous about what you have accomplished in your life, knowing that they never ever can. You can't let these people get to you, bro," said Vince Russo.

The WWE creative team will hopefully continue to give Dana Brooke some big wins in the coming months. It could help her recover before returning to the main roster and challenging for a top title.

Do you want to see Dana Brooke as a future NXT Women's Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

