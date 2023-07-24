"You must be crazy!" - When Trinity refused to kiss current top WWE star before marrying Jimmy Uso

In 2009, Trinity (fka Naomi) signed with WWE. A year later, she participated in the all-female third season of NXT. During an episode of the show, Cody Rhodes hosted a kissing contest between Kaitlyn, Maxine, Trinity, and AJ Lee.

While Kaitlyn kissed The American Nightmare on the lips, Maxine let him kiss her left hand. Trinity was the third woman Rhodes attempted to kiss. However, she stopped his advances.

"Look Cody, you're dashing and all, but I won't kiss you if you was the last man on earth. Not only that. You want me to kiss them lips after them two? You must be crazy! You must be crazy! This is one competition, challenge, that I wanna lose. So, keep it moving," she said. [2:38 - 3:01]

Trinity ended the season as the runner-up after Kaitlyn won. In 2012, two years before she married Jimmy Uso, the 35-year-old made her main roster debut. Over the next decade, she became one of the top female superstars in the Stamford-based company, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Titles.

A former top WWE star expressed her desire to kiss Cody Rhodes before he married Brandi Rhodes. Check out the story here.

Trinity left WWE last year

Although her husband is still an active competitor in WWE, Trinity walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW in May 2022. She later left the Stamford-based company. After several months of inactivity, the former SmackDown Women's Champion joined IMPACT Wrestling in April this year.

Nearly two weeks ago, Trinity challenged Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship at Slammiversary. Despite Purrazzo's efforts, the former superstar defeated her via submission. Trinity celebrated her victory backstage with her former tag team partner Mercedes Varnado (fka Sasha Banks) and current SmackDown star Tamina Snuka.

Trinity revealed she "didn't want to come back to wrestling" after leaving the Stamford-based company last year. Check out her comments here.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars