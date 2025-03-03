"You're full of empty promises" - When Bray Wyatt warned the world about John Cena's dark side and envisioned his heel turn

Large-than-life personalities have shaped professional wrestling, and some would contend that John Cena is the biggest of them all. Prior to the turn of events on March 1, Cena, a 16-time World Champion in WWE, was the largest modern hero in the industry.

Elimination Chamber 2025 will be remembered for ages. When it's all said and done, the PLE will be right up there with WCW Bash at the Beach 1996, primarily for one good reason: the top babyface of the industry betraying the fans and cemented a shocking heel turn.

John Cena's heel turn shook the entire professional wrestling world and even made headlines in the mainstream media. While the Cenation Leader's shocking betrayal remains the talk of the town, the same was envisioned by the late Bray Wyatt more than a decade ago.

Cena and Wyatt crossed paths twice on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Leading up to their first showdown at WrestleMania 30, The Wyatt Family made the Cenation Leader their victim on the February 24, 2014, episode of Monday Night RAW. But before Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan could get their hands on Cena, Wyatt had some bold words in store for him, claiming that people like him were "hollow" and "full of empty promises". Almost as if Wyatt could see right through the man.

"People like you John, are hollow, You're full of empty promises. You promise to save these people. You promise to keep them safe. You tell them that everything will be alright, just as long as you're around. Liar." said Wyatt [0:36-1:00]

Bray Wyatt almost brought John Cena to the dark side in 2020

Eventually, in 2014, John Cena overcame Bray Wyatt's attempts to persuade him to the dark side, defeating him at WrestleMania 30. Cena had also refused to swing a steel chair at Wyatt and take the easy route to victory.

Fast forward to 2020, and Wyatt and Cena once again locked horns at The Show of Shows. This time, it was behind closed doors at WrestleMania 36 and in a special Firefly Fun House surrounding. The same bout turned out to be the portrayal of Cena's eventual path to corruption, five years later, and proved that Bray Wyatt was once again right about the man who was once the face of WWE.

Cena went through multiple personas during the Firefly Fun House Match against Wyatt, including the early days of his "Ruthless Aggression" era and the Dr. of Thuganomics. He also pulled the trigger by swinging a steel chair at Wyatt, something he failed to do at WrestleMania 30. Finally, Cena embraced himself as the leader of the nWo, drawing parallels to Hulk Hogan. The Hulkster, once regarded as the biggest franchise player in professional wrestling, sold his soul on July 7, 1996.

The Fiend eventually beat Cena with the Mandible Claw, as Wyatt avenged his loss from 2014. The Firefly Fun House proved to be an important part of history, playing its role to perfection and letting the world know that Wyatt indeed set the tone for Cena's Farewell Tour, for a man who is now desperate to go to any lengths to win World Title number 17.

"You see, I'm not sick, you are. I know why you came here John and I know why you can't say no. You don't really think that we think that you care about the future, do we? I mean, John Cena cares about John Cena, right? And it doesn't matter who he has to smash or bury along the way as long as he gets his spotlight." Wyatt said to Cena on the March 13, 2020 episode of SmackDown

DC Comics character Harvey Dent's quote, "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain," from The Dark Knight shows that people with the purest of intentions could be led towards the most corrupt paths. In Cena's case, it was The Rock who acted as the catalyst. The same man, he couldn't see eye-to-eye with at one point in his career, to whom he has eventually sold his soul. The 47-year-old's actions have fulfilled Bray Wyatt's prophecy and proved that the latter always saw right through him.

With WrestleMania 41 right around the corner, John Cena will look to put an end to The American Nightmare's dream. With The Final Boss by his side and a 17th WWE World Championship in his vision, the spotlight is indeed once again on John Cena.

