"You're welcome" - 32-year-old superstar shares cryptic message following loss on WWE RAW

A 32-year-old superstar has shared an interesting message following her loss last night on WWE RAW.

Becky Lynch was scheduled to defend the NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox last night, but the match did not occur. The Man successfully defended the NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton at No Mercy this past Saturday night but suffered an injury during the match and was not cleared to compete last night on RAW.

Tegan Nox battled Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green in a singles match on this week's edition of the red brand. Piper Niven was ringside for the match and attempted to interfere. However, Natalya rushed down to the ring, and Niven backed away. Nox then took control of the match and connected with the Shiniest Wizard for a quick pinfall victory.

Following the loss, Green took to Instagram to share several photographs from her match on RAW. Green claimed that she was entertaining the masses and that fans should be thanking her, as seen in her post below.

"Entertaining the masses. You’re welcome @wwe 💁🏻‍♀️," she wrote.

Chelsea Green creates a list of demands for WWE

Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green created a list of demands following her loss to Raquel Rodriguez on a recent episode of WWE RAW.

Green claimed she wasn't ready for the match and took to social media to demand more respect from management. Her list of demands included that WWE official Adam Pearce stay more than 1,000 feet away from her at all times and some time to prepare for her opponents. She also requested the ability to approve all of her future opponents.

"#JusticeForChelsea DEMANDS: 1) Adam Pearce 1000 ft from superstar Chelsea Green at all times. 2) Rematch clause invoked whenever, wherever, on whomever. 3) A minimum of 24 hours to prepare for upcoming matches. 4) Approval of all opponents. @WWE."

Chelsea Green returned to the company earlier this year during the Women's Royal Rumble match at the premium live event in San Antonio. She was immediately eliminated by Rhea Ripley but has since found success on the main roster. Piper Niven named herself Chelsea Green's new partner after Sonya Deville went down with a torn ACL. Only time will tell how long the duo can hold onto the Women's Tag Team Championships.

