Having become one of the biggest stars in wrestling today, Cody Rhodes has finally become his own man and is no longer seen as just Dusty Rhodes' son, according to top WWE Superstar Sheamus.

In recent years, The American Nightmare helped create a new promotion in the form of AEW and has now become one of WWE's biggest names, after recently winning the 2023 Royal Rumble match.

Speaking to Sheamus on his YouTube show Celtic Warrior Workouts, Rhodes received some very complimentary words from the Irish star.

"Ultimately, the last couple of years, I don’t wanna talk out of tune, I don’t wanna talk out of motion but you really have stepped out of your dad’s shadow. If it’s wrong for me to say that, but you have. You’ve created your own legacy now." [2:01 - 2:17]

This weekend, Cody will take on another performer whose dad made a name for himself in the wrestling business, that being Roman Reigns, with the two stars set to collide in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes believes he is the face of the WWE

For almost a decade, Roman Reigns has been booked as the poster boy for World Wrestling Entertainment, having main evented six of the last eight editions of WrestleMania.

Despite Reigns' position on the card, Cody Rhodes recently said in an interview with Sports Illustrated that he has overtaken Roman as the face of WWE.

"This answer might come across [as] extremely d**kish. It's the only way I can put it out there a little more prickly. I don't think there's any more pressure about potentially being the face of the company because, respectfully, I feel like for the last four months, I've already been the face of the company. Roman is on, you know, not a part-time schedule, he's still a full-time superstar and still the champ, respectfully, but I make every town every city." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips The reactions for Cody Rhodes' entrance keep getting louder. You love to see it. The reactions for Cody Rhodes' entrance keep getting louder. You love to see it. https://t.co/3jlLlJvrHX

At WrestleMania 39 this weekend, Cody Rhodes will look to end the almost 1000-day title reign of The Head of The Table when they meet for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Will Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.

