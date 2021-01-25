"You could take a writer of Sesame Street and they would build the characters"- Vince Russo hits out at the current state of storytelling in pro wrestling [Exclusive]

Vince Russo recently discussed how storytelling in professional wrestling right now is quite lackluster. He contrasted the booking fans see on wrestling programming with the narrative brilliance that's often on display in popular television shows like "The Walking Dead."

Vince Russo is a former WWE writer and a former executive in WCW. Russo was also briefly the WCW World Heavyweight Champion. He has also worked in creative for TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

SK Wrestling's Lee Walker recently spoke to former WWE writer Vince Russo. During the interview, they discussed the difference between the character development and storytelling in popular television shows and professional wrestling. Russo said that if someone brought in a writer from the iconic kids show, "Sesame Street", those writers would be comparatively successful.

"Can I tell you something? Right now, you could take a writer of Sesame Street and they would build the characters in wresting better than what you see now. And that's an absolute shoot, bro. You could take the most elementary show on television now and they could produce better content than the wrestling business is."

Here, Russo seemingly argued that the storytelling needed to make enjoyable television is quite simple. With the "Sesame Street" comparison, he pointed to an "elementary" show and suggested that even the most basic writing would be an improvement in wrestling.

Vince Russo on how nobody acted like wrestlers in real life

Vince Russo

Later on in the interview, Vince Russo was asked about character development and promos in the WWE right now. Lee mentioned the character development classes in the WWE Performance Center, and he asked Russo if he felt they had helped. The former lead writer explained why he thinks these lessons haven't translated to successful storytelling on WWE programming.

"Not from what I've seen on TV. Bro, nobody acts like wrestlers but wrestlers. Nobody talks like wrestlers but wrestlers. And I'm going to go back to a normal person watching a wrestling show. Bro, I'm a television viewer now. I'm no longer in the wrestling business."

